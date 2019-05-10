Citizenship row: Supreme Court throws out plea to bar Rahul Gandhi from elections

The Supreme Court Thursday dismissed a petition which sought a direction to the Centre and Election Commission to “debar” Congress president Rahul Gandhi “from contesting” the Lok Sabha polls till the Centre decides questions over his citizenship.

“Some company in some form mentioned Rahul Gandhi is British citizen, so he becomes British citizen?” Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, sitting with Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna on the bench, asked counsel for petitioners, Delhi residents Jai Bhagwan Goyal and C P Tyagi.

The remarks came after the counsel said that in documents filed by British company Backops Ltd before the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales, Rahul Gandhi is shown as a British citizen.

“But he is aspiring to be the Prime Minister,” the counsel said. The CJI replied “if 123 crore people want you to be Prime Minister, will you decline?”.

Justice Gupta pointed out that the documents being produced were of 2005-2006 and asked “when did you come to know about it”.

The petitioners, who claimed to be “social and public spirited persons”, said that as per Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, only Indian citizens are entitled to register a political party.

The plea said that the Congress president was contesting the polls “despite prima facie evidence of his loss of Indian citizenship” and that he “acquired British citizenship voluntarily”.

Dismissing the plea, the bench said: “Heard learned counsel for the petitioners and perused the relevant material. We are not inclined to entertain the writ petition. The same is, accordingly, dismissed.”

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had issued notice to Rahul Gandhi in connection with a complaint filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy raising questions over his citizenship. The MHA asked Gandhi to respond within a “fortnight”.