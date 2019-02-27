Citizenship Bill stopped in Rajya Sabha because of Congress: Rahul Gandhi

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was stopped in the Rajya Sabha only because of the Congress party, said Congress president Rahul Gandhi at a rally in Guwahati on Tuesday. He added that the BJP and the RSS were responsible for creating trouble in the northeastern states.

Gandhi exuded hope that the Congress party will win more than 20 out of the 25 seats in the Northeast in the coming general elections. He added that apart from the Bill, agricultural crisis in the country, job crisis and corruption would be big issues in the polls. After the public rally, Gandhi addressed a gathering of Congress leaders and workers from across the Northeast. He also visited Apollo Hospital in the city where two persons injured in the recent protests in Arunachal Pradesh are being treated.

“People of the RSS have launched a massive attack on the history and language of the people of not only Assam but entire Northeast,” Gandhi said, after paying tributes to Maneswar Basumatary, the CRPF soldier from Assam killed in Pulwama attack and over 150 persons who died after drinking spurious liquor in Assam’s Golaghat and Jorhat districts last week.

Lashing out at the BJP and the RSS, Gandhi said, “Since the BJP governments came to power in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, from that day, they have attacked your history and culture. Congress party will not let the history, language, and culture of the Northeast be attacked, we will protect it. Congress had given special status to Assam but Narendra Modi, RSS and the BJP took it away from you. As soon as we come back to power, your special status will be restored.”

“RSS spreads hatred,” said Gandhi while referring to a ‘jaapi’ (Assam’s traditional hat) on-stage and saying that the Congress wants different communities to live peacefully in Assam just like the people standing beneath the jaapi on the stage.

Gandhi promised creation of employment opportunities in the region, re-opening of closed paper mills, creating quality educational institutes in the region and Minimum Income Guarantee. Later, addressing Congress workers Gandhi said, “ It is very important for us that the voice of the Northeast is understood and represented at the national level.We are not a party like BJP which believes in imposing one idea and that is run by one person.”