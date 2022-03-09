Chunar (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Chunar (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Chunar Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Anurag Singh. The Chunar seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

chunar Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Amit Kumar Singh Vikassheel Insaan Party 0 Graduate Professional 30 Rs 41,21,637 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 17,00,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ Anurag Singh BJP 5 Post Graduate 51 Rs 11,97,46,880 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 1,68,02,651 ~ 1 Crore+ Anwar Ali Jan Adhikar Party 0 Graduate Professional 40 Rs 24,99,970 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramashankar Prasad Singh Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) 3 Graduate Professional 38 Rs 13,90,52,142 ~ 13 Crore+ / Rs 65,03,877 ~ 65 Lacs+ Sadanand Alias Satanand Vishwakarama Moulik Adhikar Party 0 12th Pass 66 Rs 35,36,500 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjay Alias Sanjay Singh Patel JD(U) 1 Graduate 54 Rs 7,80,499 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Satyender Kumar Alias Satyender Singh AAP 0 Post Graduate 46 Rs 24,29,103 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Seema Devi INC 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 1,20,69,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 9,30,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ Vijay Kumar Alias A.V.Bhaiya BSP 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 5,23,55,655 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 42,40,000 ~ 42 Lacs+

chunar Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anurag Singh BJP 2 Post Graduate 46 Rs 13,10,70,498 ~ 13 Crore+ / Rs 5,18,07,467 ~ 5 Crore+ Ajit Moulik Adhikar Party 0 12th Pass 32 Rs 2,20,700 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anmol Singh BSP 0 Post Graduate 62 Rs 7,18,05,019 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 18,68,292 ~ 18 Lacs+ Bhakt Prakash CPI(ML)(L) 0 10th Pass 54 Rs 60,97,500 ~ 60 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagtamba Singh SP 0 Post Graduate 67 Rs 48,25,595 ~ 48 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Meera IND 0 Doctorate 34 Rs 23,13,277 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mumtaz Rayeen IND 0 Graduate 31 Rs 1,26,921 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramashankar Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 0 Rs 20,08,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramraj Singh Patel IND 5 Post Graduate 52 Rs 55,60,640 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 2,77,190 ~ 2 Lacs+ Ranajeet RPI(A) 0 5th Pass 47 Rs 1,68,542 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sarvesh IND 1 12th Pass 48 Rs 3,46,965 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sharada Prasad Baudh Uttar Pradesh Republican Party 0 8th Pass 51 Rs 7,36,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Chunar candidate of from Jagtamba Singh Uttar Pradesh. Chunar Election Result 2012

chunar Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Jagtamba Singh SP 0 Post Graduate 62 Rs 28,84,501 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Arjun Prasad NCP 0 Literate 60 Rs 23,45,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bihari Lal JD(U) 0 12th Pass 62 Rs 6,52,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ghanshyam BSP 1 Post Graduate 40 Rs 40,66,810 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 4,70,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Manohar Lal QED 2 Graduate 36 Rs 5,40,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Omprakash Singh BJP 0 Post Graduate 71 Rs 3,01,36,226 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Phagu Lal Maurya AITC 0 Graduate Professional 42 Rs 43,46,000 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Prabhakar RUC 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 9,39,500 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pradeep RLM 0 Post Graduate 30 Rs 5,20,500 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh IND 0 12th Pass 26 Rs 6,76,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh Kumar Singh GASP 0 8th Pass 40 Rs 70,000 ~ 70 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramkrit Biyar CPI(ML)(L) 3 Literate 54 Rs 1,31,150 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramraj AD 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 26,81,000 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramraj Singh Patel INC 5 Post Graduate 46 Rs 41,62,000 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 7,60,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Sudesh Kumar Singh Swarashtra Jan Party 0 Graduate 36 Rs 71,140 ~ 71 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Suresh Singh JKP 2 Literate 38 Rs 28,18,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

