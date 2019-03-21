Chowkidar now synonymous with patriotism, honesty: PM Narendra Modi

In an audio address to security guards across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday slammed Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his “chowkidar chor hai” jibe. Modi said the word “chowkidar” has now become synonymous with patriotism and honesty.

He said Rahul had insulted people working as guards. Without naming the Congress president, he said “naamdaar” (dynasts) have a habit of spreading hate against those who believe in work and they will continue to insult them even if somebody becomes a Prime Minister. “It is unfortunate that today some people are abusing chowkidars by abusing me,” Modi said. Click for more election news

With the Prime Minister often projecting himself as the country’s ‘chowkidar’, Rahul had coined the “chowkidar chor hai” slogan to allege corruption in the Rafale deal, a charge denied by the government.

The BJP said Modi interacted with over 25 lakh watchmen.

The Prime Minister has launched a social media campaign — Main Bhi Chowkidar — and added ‘chowkidar’ to his Twitter handle. BJP ministers and leaders have done the same.

The Prime Minister also hit back at the Congress charge that his government is damaging various institutions. In a blog post, Modi said, “As you go to vote, remember the past and how one family’s desire for power cost the nation so greatly.”

“Think wisely: From the press to parliament. From soldiers to free speech. From the constitution to the courts. Institutional insult is the Congress way,” Modi wrote.

The Prime Minister alleged that dynastic parties have never been comfortable with a free press. “No wonder, the very first constitutional amendment brought in by the Congress government sought to curtail free speech,” Modi wrote.

“A tweet against the son of a powerful UPA minister could land innocent citizens in jail … the nation watched with horror when a few youngsters were arrested for expressing their true feelings at a programme in Karnataka, where the Congress is sharing power,” he said.

Referring to Emergency, he said it was imposed to “safeguard” the interests of a “dynasty”.

Alleging that the Congress’s contempt for courts is “legendary”, he said, “It was Mrs. Indira Gandhi who called for a ‘committed judiciary’, which seeks to make the courts more loyal to a family than to the Constitution.”

“Congress’ modus operandi is simple — reject, discredit and threaten. If a judicial verdict goes against them, they reject it, then they discredit the judge and thereafter, talk about bringing impeachment motions against the judge,” he said, apparently referring to moves to impeach then CJI Dipak Misra.

He said from CAG to the erstwhile Planning Commission, the Congress never respected institutions. “In a telling comment, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi called the Planning Commission led by Dr Manmohan Singh, ‘A bunch of jokers’,” he said.

“A policy decision taken by no less than the Union Cabinet was torn into pieces by someone who was not a member of any ministry and that too, in a press conference,” he said, referring to Rahul tearing a copy of an ordinance which sought to overturn a Supreme Court ruling on immediate disqualification of a lawmaker upon conviction.