‘Chowkidar Chor hai’ remark: Rahul ready to apologise, says Singhvi; SC grants time to file fresh affidavit

Congress president Rahul Gandhi told the Supreme Court Tuesday that he will express apology for attributing the ‘Chowkidar Chor hai’ remark to the court after its verdict in the Rafale matter.

The court granted Gandhi time to file a fresh affidavit after the assurance by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi that he will express an apology. The court, however, clarified it will decide whether to accept the fresh affidavit in the next hearing on May 6.

Appearing for Gandhi, Singhvi said the Congress president has expressed complete regret over attributing the remark to the court. In his affidavit, Gandhi had said his “chowkidar chor hai” slogan “got intermingled with my comments on and references” to the Supreme Court’s order in the Rafale matter and “my statement was made in the heat of political campaigning”.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked where in the affidavit did Rahul express “complete regret” and questioned why the expression of regret is in brackets in his affidavit.

The court had asked for Gandhi’s explanation after BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi sought initiation of contempt proceedings against him. In her plea, Lekhi said Gandhi, while referring to the court’s April 10 order rejecting the Centre’s objections to the admissibility of certain documents submitted by review petitioners in the Rafale deal matter, had attributed his own statements about “chowkidar chor hai” to the court ruling.

After the April 10 order: Gandhi had said: “Supreme Court ne clear kar diya hai ki chowkidarji ne chori karwai (Supreme Court has made it clear that chowkidarji got the theft done)”.