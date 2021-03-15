Mamata returns on wheelchair: ‘Have never surrendered, will never bow down’

Banerjee, who is pitted against former lieutenant and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram seat, said that farmers are the pride of West Bengal and the state government is working tirelessly for their development. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday paid tributes to those killed in police firing in Nandigram in 2007 during the anti-land acquisition stir and said she has chosen to fight “anti-Bengal forces” in the constituency as a mark of respect to the martyrs.

Banerjee, who is pitted against former lieutenant and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari in the Nandigram seat, said that farmers are the pride of West Bengal and the state government is working tirelessly for their development.

“On this day, in 2007, innocent villagers were killed in firing at #Nandigram. Many bodies could not be found. It was a dark chapter in the history of the state. Heartfelt tribute to all those who lost their lives,” Banerjee tweeted.

The TMC observes March 14 as ‘Nandigram Divas’ to pay respect to the 14 people who were killed in police firing on this day during an anti-land acquisition stir in 2007. The incident had sparked a national outrage and the Calcutta High Court had suo motu ordered a CBI probe.

(With PTI Inputs)