Choice between Jinnah wali Azadi or Bharat Mata ki Jai: Prakash Javadekar

Sharpening the attack on the ruling AAP and Congress over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday said people need to choose between ‘Jinnah wali Azadi’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’s. Citing ongoing protests at Shaheen Bagh, Javadekar Friday said, “We have seen ‘Jinnah wali Azadi’ slogan being raised there. Now, Delhi people need to decide if they want ‘Jinnah wali Azadi’ or ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’.”

He blamed AAP and Congress for “instigating” violent protests against CAA in the capital.

“Delhi people should ask both parties why they instigated violence. The nexus of AAP and Congress is behind the Shaheen Bagh protest. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia have supported the protest,” alleged Javadekar.

The protest at Shaheen Bagh started mid-December.

“They (AAP and Congress) are misleading and poisoning the minds of minorities, including children,” said Javadekar.

He asserted that CAA was not going to affect citizenship of any Indian, and blamed political parties for raising the bogey of CAA and NRC to defeat BJP in polls.

“Kejriwal sympathises with people raising ‘Jinnah wali Azadi’ slogans, not the persecuted minorities,” he said.

AAP has blamed the BJP of diverting attention from issues of development ahead of Delhi polls. Kejriwal had in the past said the more pressing need was to give jobs to unemployed youth.

