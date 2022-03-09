Chitrakoot (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Chitrakoot (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Chitrakoot Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Chandrika Prasad Upadhyay. The Chitrakoot seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Chitrakoot ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

chitrakoot Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Amit Yadav CPI 2 Graduate Professional 50 Rs 33,19,000 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anil Kumar Anil Pradhan SP 2 Graduate 32 Rs 30,496 ~ 30 Thou+ / Rs 47,854 ~ 47 Thou+ Avinash Chandra Tripathi Jan Adhikar Party 0 Post Graduate 54 Rs 1,11,90,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Chandrika Prasad Upadhyay BJP 1 Post Graduate 71 Rs 2,49,58,722 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 12,24,422 ~ 12 Lacs+ Hridayesh Kumar Verma IND 1 Graduate 43 Rs 56,45,881 ~ 56 Lacs+ / Rs 1,40,583 ~ 1 Lacs+ Nirmala INC 0 Graduate Professional 27 Rs 5,70,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pushpendra Singh BSP 0 Post Graduate 55 Rs 41,46,633 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rambharosa Bundelkhand Kranti Dal 0 Post Graduate 29 Rs 4,71,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Santoshilal Alias Pintu AAP 2 12th Pass 45 Rs 88,89,274 ~ 88 Lacs+ / Rs 47,854 ~ 47 Thou+ Shivsharan Ambedkar Samaj Party 0 Graduate Professional 45 Rs 64,71,652 ~ 64 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Chitrakoot candidate of from Chandrika Prasad Upadhyay Uttar Pradesh. Chitrakoot Election Result 2017

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Chitrakoot candidate of from Veer Singh Uttar Pradesh. Chitrakoot Election Result 2012

chitrakoot Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Veer Singh SP 9 12th Pass 32 Rs 84,21,699 ~ 84 Lacs+ / Rs 8,06,511 ~ 8 Lacs+ Pushpendra Singh INC 0 Post Graduate 45 Rs 6,78,057 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashish Singh RLM 0 Post Graduate 29 Rs 10,64,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 2,70,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Chandra Shekhar IND 0 5th Pass 47 Rs 5,64,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 90,000 ~ 90 Thou+ Chandrika Prasad BJP 0 Post Graduate 62 Rs 1,60,47,376 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Dev Pal IND 0 Not Given 26 Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Jabbar Singh JD(U) 1 Graduate 37 Rs 61,73,653 ~ 61 Lacs+ / Rs 26,31,500 ~ 26 Lacs+ Narendra Kumar Srivastava IND 0 10th Pass 61 Rs 37,32,848 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 225 ~ 2 Hund+ Prem Lal IND 0 Graduate 39 Rs 1,04,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Raj Kotarya IND 0 10th Pass 45 Rs 1,27,174 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Sevak Shukla BSP 3 Graduate 50 Rs 1,43,65,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,75,198 ~ 6 Lacs+ Ranjeet Singh IND 0 8th Pass 34 Rs 7,60,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

