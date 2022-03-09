Chingai(st) (Manipur) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Chingai(st) (Manipur) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Manipur has 60 Assembly seats. The Manipur Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Chingai(st) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by Naga Peoples Front candidate Khashim Vashum. The Chingai(st) seat is one of the 60 assembly constituencies in the Manipur

Chingaist ( Manipur ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

Assembly election 2017 won by Chingaist candidate of from Khashim Vashum Manipur. Chingai(st) Election Result 2017

chingai(st) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Khashim Vashum Naga Peoples Front 0 Graduate 53 Rs 2,45,68,566 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ K. Ningkhalem North East India Development Party 0 10th Pass 70 Rs 20,22,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Preshow M.k Shimray INC 0 Graduate Professional 51 Rs 94,31,459 ~ 94 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sword Vashum BJP 0 Post Graduate 67 Rs 16,84,804 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 4,50,000 ~ 4 Lacs+

The 2017 Assembly polls in Manipur marked a crucial moment in the shift in power dynamics in the northeast. Once considered a Congress stronghold, the region started witnessing a saffron surge with BJP’s victory in Assam in 2016. Just a year later, though Congress emerged as the single largest party in the Manipur polls, winning 28 seats in the 60-member Assembly, it failed to form a government.

BJP, which won 21 seats, came to power by stitching together an alliance with Conrad Sangma’s National People’s Party and Nagaland’s Naga People’s Front, that had won four seats each.

With the poll results leading to a hung House, the scales in the battle for supremacy were delicately balanced. The final ending was not without controversy—though Congress had emerged as the single largest party, Governor Najma Heptulla called the BJP-led alliance to form the government.

The results also marked the end of the Okram Ibobi Singh-led Congress government. Though Singh, who had been the CM for 15 years, lost the larger battle, he won from the Thoubal seat. Rights activist Irom Sharmila, who had contested against Singh, secured only 90 votes. BJP’s N Biren Singh, who was a former minister in the Congress government, went on to take oath as the CM.

Assembly election 2012 won by Chingaist candidate of from M.k. Peshrow Manipur. Chingai(st) Election Result 2012

chingai(st) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) M.k. Peshrow INC 0 Graduate Professional 46 Rs 73,22,307 ~ 73 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Khashim Vashum IND 0 Graduate 47 Rs 2,92,21,386 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ N.k. Shimray IND 0 Graduate Professional 66 Rs 5,46,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Paul Muinao NPF 0 Post Graduate 53 Rs 1,10,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress had won 42 seats. Okram Ibobi Singh led the party to a resounding victory with the Congress winning 42 seats out of 60 that increased to 47 when the Manipur State Congress Party merged with the Congress.

