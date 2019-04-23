China entered India at will under Congress: Yogi Adityanath

BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Monday invoked the Indian Armed Forces once again to depict a strong India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also said that democracy is under threat under Trinamool Congress’s rule in the state.

Addressing an election rally at Bongaon in North 24 Parganas, Adityanath said, “During Congress rule, China used to enter Indian territory at will and play with the country’s security. But you have seen how strongly the central government has acted under Modiji’s leadership. Dokalam is an example…”