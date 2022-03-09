Chillupar (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Chillupar (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Chillupar Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BSP candidate Vinayshankar. The Chillupar seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Chillupar ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

Assembly election 2017 won by Chillupar candidate of from Vinayshankar Uttar Pradesh. Chillupar Election Result 2017

chillupar Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Vinayshankar BSP 0 Graduate Professional 49 Rs 67,66,56,803 ~ 67 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ganesh Shankar Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Post Graduate 41 Rs 82,18,000 ~ 82 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Poonam Gupta IND 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 96,05,919 ~ 96 Lacs+ / Rs 3,60,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Radheshyam Jan Adhikar Party 0 Literate 44 Rs 3,11,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh Tripathi BJP 4 Graduate 52 Rs 1,01,02,828 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 7,80,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Rambhuwal SP 7 Graduate 57 Rs 1,84,45,384 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sindh Vijay IND 0 10th Pass 40 Rs 1,11,100 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Soniya Shukla IND 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 7,93,100 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Yogesh Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal 0 Post Graduate 28 Rs 58,35,000 ~ 58 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Chillupar candidate of from Rajesh Uttar Pradesh. Chillupar Election Result 2012

chillupar Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Rajesh BSP 3 Graduate 48 Rs 34,99,917 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 9,11,816 ~ 9 Lacs+ Amarnath Maurya IJP 0 Graduate 35 Rs 90,000 ~ 90 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ C.p Chand SP 1 Graduate 49 Rs 6,50,88,003 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 29,15,734 ~ 29 Lacs+ Dinesh LJP 1 Graduate 37 Rs 7,48,773 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Harishanker Tiwari Akhil Bhartiya Loktantrik Congress 0 Post Graduate 72 Rs 5,03,88,237 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Indal IND 0 5th Pass 49 Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Munnu IND 0 5th Pass 71 Rs 6,01,723 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Paras IND 1 8th Pass 58 Rs 22,89,568 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Poonam Gupta RLM 0 12th Pass 28 Rs 8,51,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 4,54,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Rajesh IND 0 8th Pass 35 Rs 74,000 ~ 74 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh Tripathi IND 0 Graduate 39 Rs 1,26,100 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajeswar Pandey IND 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 18,21,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramendra Kumar Yadav IND 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 80,06,000 ~ 80 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Sayad Mofeed Anwar IND 0 10th Pass 31 Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shyam Lal INC 0 Post Graduate 59 Rs 1,59,10,200 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Bahadur IND 0 8th Pass 45 Rs 35,500 ~ 35 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Kumar BJP 0 Post Graduate 54 Rs 73,00,500 ~ 73 Lacs+ / Rs 1,90,475 ~ 1 Lacs+ Vijay Prakash Shukla IND 0 Post Graduate 54 Rs 26,30,000 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Chillupar Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Chillupar Assembly is also given here..