Child rights body seeks EC action over Priyanka’s video with children

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Wednesday asked the Election Commission to take action with regard to a video on social media of an interaction between Congress general secretary for East UP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several children in Amethi. The child rights body claimed that the children were being used for election campaigning.

Advertising

Late on Thursday evening, the Commission also wrote to Gandhi asking her the names and addresses of the children and details of the site where the video was shot and how the children were taken there. Gandhi has three days to reply.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 | Polling schedule, results date, constituency-wise results, how to check live counting

At one point in the clip, the children are seen using derogatory terms against Modi. Gandhi is seen interjecting and asking them not to. A clipped version of the same video that edited out Gandhi’s actions, was shared by several Twitter handles later.

Advertising

The NCPCR letter to the EC states it had received a complaint and a video link “in which children are actively participating in election campaigning”.

READ | Will ask ‘cultured families’ to keep their children away from Priyanka Gandhi: Smriti Irani

It added that “the children can be seen making derogatory remarks and using abusive language in the presence of Congress General Secretary Smt. Priyanka Gandhi”. Citing the poll panel’s directives of 2014 and 2017, which prevented children from participating in election-related activities, the letter asked the EC for action. The EC’s orders were based on recommendations made by the child rights body and a decision of the Bombay High court, the letter added.

NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said that the commission wrote to the EC based on a complaint – he added that the complainant’s name would be kept confidential.

“We have informed the EC that the video violates child rights and of the previous recommendations of the Commission. A final decision will be taken by the EC,” he said adding that he had forwarded both versions of the video to the commission.

The video had invoked a sharp reaction from Union minister Smriti Irani. She criticised Gandhi saying “cultured families should keep their children away from such a person”.