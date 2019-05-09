Chidambaram: Economy has entered disastrous phase of slowdown

MOUNTING A scathing attack on the government over management of the economy, the Congress on Wednesday said the Indian economy has entered a “disastrous phase of economic slowdown” because of its faulty policies and argued the BJP regime has perfected the art of “concealing data and projecting doctored information”.

Addressing a press conference, senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said, “However much the Prime Minister and the BJP want to take away the narrative from the economy, ultimately what matters to the people of India is the state of the economy (and) eventually the people will judge this government based on its performance in the management of the economy.”

“The Indian economy has entered a disastrous phase of economic slowdown under the Modi-Jaitley jugalbandi reflected by the consistent fall in quarterly growth of real GDP. A massive shortfall of Rs1.6 lakh crore in the tax revenues would effectively increase the actual fiscal deficit to 3.9 per cent. The economy is expected to slow down further,” he said.

He said the slowdown is confirmed by decline in household savings and private consumption and government consumption expenditure. While investments have come to a halt, the BJP rule has witnessed a four-fold rise in banking frauds and wilful defaults.

Chidambaram said the Finance Ministry’s latest Monthly Economic Report for March is a damning indictment of the state of the economy. “This is perhaps the weakest point in the economy,” he told reporters here, adding that the next government has a lot of work to repair the economy to which the BJP has done “great damage”.