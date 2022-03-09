Chhibramau (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Chhibramau (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Chhibramau Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Archana Pandey. The Chhibramau seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Chhibramau ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

chhibramau Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Amol Dixit IND 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 7,12,885 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ankit Kumar Pal Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 0 Graduate 29 Rs 6,30,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Archana Pandey BJP 0 Post Graduate 62 Rs 5,08,49,357 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 9,11,569 ~ 9 Lacs+ Arjuman Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 58,63,200 ~ 58 Lacs+ / Rs 3,60,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Arvind Singh Yadav SP 3 Graduate 52 Rs 6,94,69,155 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr Chandra Kant Yadav AAP 1 Doctorate 41 Rs 20,98,700 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Imran Vegam IND 0 5th Pass 34 Rs 2,06,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Laloo Yadav Voters Party International 0 8th Pass 35 Rs 7,42,800 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd Chandan Jan Adhikar Party 0 Graduate 33 Rs 5,75,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd. Kamar IND 0 Post Graduate 28 Rs 5,80,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nurul Shams IND 0 Post Graduate 57 Rs 12,91,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjay IND 0 Post Graduate 45 Rs 12,09,127 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Kumar INC 1 Post Graduate 39 Rs 2,92,06,970 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 75,00,000 ~ 75 Lacs+ Waheeda Bano Alias Juhi Sultan BSP 0 Graduate 54 Rs 1,59,75,291 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Chhibramau candidate of from Archana Pandey Uttar Pradesh. Chhibramau Election Result 2017

chhibramau Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Archana Pandey BJP 0 Post Graduate 56 Rs 3,08,42,565 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 46,115 ~ 46 Thou+ Archana IND 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 19,00,986 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Arvind Singh SP 0 Graduate 48 Rs 5,75,47,288 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 10,58,638 ~ 10 Lacs+ Ashish IND 0 Post Graduate 26 Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kusum Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Literate 47 Rs 1,20,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Meera Devi IND 0 Graduate 49 Rs 21,92,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh Kumar Singh Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 12th Pass 52 Rs 10,56,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjeev Kumar IND 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 6,47,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Surendra Singh Sabka Dal United 0 12th Pass 27 Rs 42,000 ~ 42 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Tahir Hussain Siddiqui BSP 0 Graduate 46 Rs 13,19,38,559 ~ 13 Crore+ / Rs 1,65,79,000 ~ 1 Crore+ Taskeen IND 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 19,56,26,052 ~ 19 Crore+ / Rs 3,62,72,866 ~ 3 Crore+ Umashankar Manuvadi Party 0 8th Pass 55 Rs 52,06,400 ~ 52 Lacs+ / Rs 1,45,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Umesh Chandra IND 2 8th Pass 39 Rs 1,81,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 3,50,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Vivek Kumar Jan Adhikar Manch 0 Post Graduate 26 Rs 5,21,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Chhibramau candidate of from Arvind Singh Yadav Uttar Pradesh. Chhibramau Election Result 2012

chhibramau Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Arvind Singh Yadav SP 0 Graduate 43 Rs 1,97,59,660 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 7,00,500 ~ 7 Lacs+ Archana Panday BJP 0 Post Graduate 52 Rs 2,53,87,724 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 9,65,456 ~ 9 Lacs+ Chhotey Singh Yadav INC 0 Graduate Professional 70 Rs 2,17,00,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Dharmendra Yadav IND 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 9,34,88,371 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Dinesh Chandra IND 0 Graduate 43 Rs 8,25,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kailash Babu IND 0 10th Pass 55 Rs 4,71,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kishun Dutt IND 0 Graduate Professional 44 Rs 3,15,761 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahesh Chandra JKP 0 8th Pass 43 Rs 22,17,146 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manik Chandra RPI(D) 0 12th Pass 27 Rs 2,15,250 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Kumar IND 0 Graduate 39 Rs 10,84,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Perdeep Kumar RSBP 0 12th Pass 52 Rs 9,32,950 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 1,17,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Prashant Pratap Singh RLM 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 44,55,200 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 1,10,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Ram Karan Kashyap BhVSP 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 27,38,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shan Mohmmad PECP 0 Graduate 37 Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Tahir Husain Siddiqui BSP 2 Graduate 49 Rs 3,91,50,691 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 78,25,000 ~ 78 Lacs+ Vinay Kumar IND 0 Graduate 39 Rs 15,58,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Chhibramau Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Chhibramau Assembly is also given here..