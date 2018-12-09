Chhattisgarh elections: No hung Assembly, confident BJP will return to power, says CM Raman Singh

Ruling out the possibility of a hung assembly in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Raman Singh on Sunday exuded confidence that the BJP will be back to power for a fourth term with a majority. Singh has been ruling the state for 15 years and is contesting from Rajnandgaon constituency.

Advertising

“The situation of a hung assembly will not arise. BJP will form the government with a majority. I am confident that the BJP will form the government for the fourth time without anyone’s support,” the CM was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

If exit polls are to be believed, Chhattisgarh is headed for a photo finish. The results of the exit polls suggested a tight contest between the two major parties — the BJP and Congress. In the 90-member Assembly, exit polls broadcast by Republic-C Voter predicted 35-43 seats for the BJP and 40-50 for the Congress while the News Nation forecast a close race with 38-42 seats for the BJP and 40-44 for the Congress.

Times Now-CNX projected 35 seats for Congress while 46 seats were predicted for BJP.

Advertising

India Today- Axis MY India predicted the Congress is set to end Chief Minister Raman Singh’s 15-year old reign by winning anywhere between 55-65 seats. The BJP, it said, may be reduced to 21-31 seats.

However, all the exit polls said the alliance of former chief minister Ajit Jogi’s Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (Jogi) and the BSP may win between three to eight seats, which may help Jogi emerge as a king-maker in the event of a hung house.

Assembly elections were held in two phases in Chhattisgarh on November 12 and 20. The majority mark in Chhattisgarh is 46. Despite the boycott call, Chhattisgarh recorded an overall turnout of 76.35 percent in the two-phased assembly elections. In the 2013 assembly polls, the state witnessed an overall voter turnout of 77.40 percent. The polling percentage in 2013 was higher than the turnout in 2018 by over 1.05 percentage points.

The election results will be announced on December 11.