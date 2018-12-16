Chhattisgarh CM race LIVE Updates: Congress names Bhupesh Baghel as the chief ministerhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/chhattisgarh-elections-live-updates-congress-chief-minister-rahul-gandhi-ts-deo-bhupesh-baghel-5494840/
Chhattisgarh CM race LIVE Updates: Congress names Bhupesh Baghel as the chief minister
Chhattisgarh CM race LIVE UPDATES: Congress named Bhupesh Baghel as the new chief minister of Chhattisgarh in a Congress Legislature Party meeting Sunday.
The Congress Sunday announced Bhupesh Baghel as the chief minister of Chhattisgarh in a legislative meeting of the party in Raipur. Party leaders, including, Mallikarjun Kharge, PL Punia, TS Singhdeo, were present for the meeting. The announcement comes a day after Congress chief Rahul Gandhi held several rounds of meetings with top party leaders in Chhattisgarh.
In the third round of discussions, Rahul Gandhi Saturday met the four contenders for the top post — T S Singh Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu, Bhupesh Baghel and Charan Das Mahant — at his Tughlaq Lane residence in the national capital. UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, daughter Priyanka, Congress’ central observer Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC in-charge for party affairs in the state P L Punia were also present at the meeting.
The Congress comfortably secured a majority in the Chhattisgarh Assembly after winning 68 seats in the 90-member House. The BJP saw a major dent in its vote bank, winning just 15 seats in the Assembly.
On the issue of Naxalism plaguing Chhattisgarh, Baghel said, "The problem of Naxalism is a very serious problem. Nobody can solve it instantly. They have a very strong hold. We will be successful in eliminating them if firm steps are taken with the support of the people in the Naxal-affected areas."
"Decision for the appointment of deputy CM and state Cabinet will be taken after I take oath tomorrow. Many national leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and CM of several states are expected to be present for the oath-taking ceremony," said Chhattisgarh CM-designate Bhupesh Baghel to ANI.
The Congress top leadership had an intense discussion over the past three days before deciding on Baghel as the chief minister. The OBC leader steered the party to a stupendous victory with a two-thirds majority in Chhattisgarh. The grand old party announced that the new government in the state would work on equality, transparency and integrity and its first task would be to declare a loan waiver for farmers of the state. (PTI)
"Oath-taking ceremony will be held in Raipur tomorrow for only the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister. Decision on rest of the cabinet will be taken later," said Mallikarjun Kharge All India Congress Committee's observer for Chhattisgarh.
Celebrations are in order in Chhattisgarh as @Bhupesh_Baghel is appointed CM. We wish him the best as he forms a govt. of equality, transparency & integrity starting off with farm loan waiver for farmers as we promised. pic.twitter.com/7OqGcPi2eh
Bhupesh Baghel was appointed as the chief minister of Chhattisgarh on Sunday after lengthy deliberations between Congress president Rahul Gandhi and leaders from the state. An MLA from Patan, Baghel is also the state chief of the Congress party and is credited for bringing the party back to power after 15 years in oblivion. The Congress won 68 out of 90 assembly seats in Chhattisgarh to dethrone former BJP CM Raman Singh.
Born in a farmer’s family in 1961, Baghel began his political career by joining the Indian Youth Congress in 1986. Read More
Sources also say that it was TS Singhdeo that proposed his name,and Tamradhwaj Sahu and Charandas Mahant that supported the motion @IndianExpress
Bhupesh Baghel, set to be Chief Minister arrived in Raipur in the morning. Has now gone to the airport to receive Punia, Kharge and Singhdeo who are arriving by private charter. Meeting of MLAs will be held and name then officially declared @IndianExpress
T S Singh Deo on being asked if he'll be announced as #Chhattisgarh Chief Minister: Aap Chhattisgarh ki government mein Chhattisgarh ke liye kaam karne wale ek saathi se baat kar rahe hain. 12:30 baje vidhayak dal ki baithak hai, tab CM ka naam announce ho jayega. pic.twitter.com/PVc3VuHrun
Chhattisgarh: Bhupesh Baghel arrives in Raipur from Delhi, says "Mallikarjun Kharge ji and PL Punia ji are arriving here later today. Name (of the CM) will be announced at the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting." pic.twitter.com/cwax93b3bA
AICC general secretary in charge of Chhattisgarh P L Punia told The Sunday Express that the party would announce its decision at a meeting of the CLP in Raipur. “You will get to know tomorrow… A meeting of CLP will take place at 12.30 pm,” he said.
According to sources, the party leadership initially leaned towards Durg MP and CWC member Sahu, but faced stiff resistance from state Congress chief Baghel and former CLP leader Singhdeo.
The strong opposition forced the party to return to the drawing board and, if sources are to be believed, came up with a rotational chief minister arrangement between Baghel and Singhdeo. Sahu, one of the leaders claimed, walked out of one of the meetings in a huff.
Congress, Sunday, will hold a legislature meet in Raipur. The new chief minister of the state is likely to be announced then. Four contenders for the top post — T S Singh Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu, Bhupesh Baghel and Charan Das Mahant — had met chief Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Saturday.
Speculations and deliberations continued within the Chhattisgarh Congress today as the party high command postponed the announcement on the chief minister. The decision is likely to be taken on Sunday. Despite holding three rounds of discussion, the party will take the final call on the top post after holding another round of talks with the legislatures tomorrow. Read full story here.
Indications now that under the 2.5 year formula each between him and Singhdeo, Bhupesh Baghel will be sworn in first as CM, sources said. Many congress workers in Raipur worry about this arrangement being "clumsy" and a "waste of the mandate" @IndianExpress
Preparations at Raipur office ahead of the announcement tomorrow. (Express photo/Praveen Khanna)
According to sources, discussions are underway on whether Baghel and Deo can lead the CM's post for two-and-a-half-years each. The Congress leaders have returned to Sonia's residence; a meeting of the legislators will be held tomorrow.
Sources saying how a half and half split of five years being discussed between Bhupesh Baghel and TS Singhdeo. Leaders have gone back to Sonia Gandhis residence. Tomorrow there will be a meeting of legislators @IndianExpress
According to sources, Sahu was nearly chosen as the CM. However, others were not convinced and returned Rahul Gandhi's residence.
Sources saying that Tamradhwaj Sahu was nearly set as CG CM. But others may not be convinced and they all have returned to Rahul Gandhis residence. For those waiting with bated breath, seems never ending @IndianExpress
The meeting between Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and the senior Congress leaders has ended. However, there is no clarity on the final name for the post of CM. The leaders are now scheduled to fly to Raipur where a decision is likely to be announced.
Even as no clarity on CM decision despite meeting being finished at Rahul Gandhis house in Delhi, at TS Singhdeo residence in Raipur MLAs arriving to back him @IndianExpress
(Express Photos by Renuka Puri and Praveen Khanna)
The expectations are high for an announcement for CM post as the names of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh CMs were also announced by Congress in a similar fashion, wherein, the contenders met Rahul Gandhi held discussions before a formal announcement.
Senior Chhattisgarh Cong contenders for CM post at Rahul Gandhis residence. Sonia Gandhi as well has just arrived @IndianExpress
The observer for Chhattisgarh Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Chhattisgarh In-Charge PL Punia have reached Rahul Gandhi's residence. The final name for CM post is expected to be announced today.
TS Singh Deo says we have more than 1 eligible name that is why the process is taking time, in any case, final result came late on 11th so it has just been 4 days today. BJP which took more than 7-8 days to appoint its recent CMs should not comment on us.
TS Singh Deo,Congress: We have more than 1 eligible name that is why process is taking time, in any case final result came late on 11th so it has just been 4 days today. BJP which took more than 7-8 days to appoint its recent CMs should not comment on us #Chhattisgarhpic.twitter.com/dW6nNTic7E
Plus: He is seen as a dark horse. Many in the party believe he has the potential to inflict maximum damage on the BJP during the Lok Sabha elections. He comes from the Sahu (OBC) community, and was recently inducted into the Congress Working Committee and also made the head of the OBC department. He is the only Congress leader in Chhattisgarh who was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2014.
Minus: He has never leveraged his caste to expand his clout. He is not seen as aggressive. While Baghel and Singh Deo served as state Congress president and Leader of the Opposition respectively, Sahu’s support among MLAs appears limited.
Plus: Combative and aggressive, he has led the party after almost the entire Congress leadership was killed in a Maoist attack in 2013. He took on the entrenched Ajit Jogi, which finally resulted in Jogi’s exit. Elevating him could send a signal to his influential Kurmi community and other backward groups ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
Minus: He has faced controversies. Some leaders claim he is not accommodative. Rivals say that he has the ability to hobble the Congress if denied the CM’s chair.
Plus: Suave and soft-spoken, he belongs to the royal family of Surguja. Many see in him a potentially good administrator who understands the complexities of governance. The architect of the Janghoshna Patra campaign, he put together the party’s manifesto after meeting people from the ground across the state.
Minus: His lineage may given the Opposition a handle to hurl charges. He is one of the richest MLAs in a poor state.
Bhupesh Baghel, T S Singh Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu, and Charan Das Mahant are the top four contenders for the post of the chief minister in the state. All these leaders hold their own vote base and popularity among various pockets of Chhattisgarh and have helped to shape the party in the last 15 years.
Congress secured a majority on its own in the recently concluded assembly elections. The party won 68 seats in the 90-member assembly comfortably crossing the halfway mark of 45. Meanwhile, BJP saw a major dent in its vote bank shrinking to just 15 seats in the assembly.
The newly-elected MLAs are expected to meet in Raipur at 10 am ahead of the official announcement. The top four contenders had met Congress President Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Friday. Gandhi held a meeting with the party's central observer for Chhattisgarh Mallikarjun Kharge. AICC in-charge of party affairs in Chhattisgarh P L Punia was also present in the meeting.
Meeting at 10 am in Delhi to decide Chhattisgarh CM. Those close to Bhupesh Baghel,PCC Chief,now seem most confident @IndianExpress
The front-runners in the race of chief minister are Bhupesh Baghel and T S Singh Deo. Combative and aggressive, Baghel has led the party after almost the entire state Congress leadership was killed in a Maoist attack in 2013. He took on the entrenched Ajit Jogi, which finally resulted in Jogi’s exit. “We have given the authority to the high command to decide the name (of the CM); whatever they decide, we'll go by it,” Baghel said.
Suave and soft-spoken, Deo belongs to the royal family of Surguja. Many see in him a potentially good administrator who understands the complexities of governance. The architect of the Janghoshna Patra campaign, he put together the party’s manifesto after meeting people from the ground across the state. Deo said, "I want that Congress deliver the priorities it had set for Chhattisgarh as soon as possible. Rahul Gandhi ji had assured that loans will be waived off within 10 days of government formation."
The Congress had won the election in the state trumping the three-term government of the BJP led by Raman Singh. The outgoing CM said, “Now I will keep on coming to the BJP office in my new role. I will be meeting the press more often. Earlier as a CM, there were certain limitations for me but now I will come to the party office and keep on meeting my workers.”
On the issue of Naxalism plaguing Chhattisgarh, Baghel said, "The problem of Naxalism is a very serious problem. Nobody can solve it instantly. They have a very strong hold. We will be successful in eliminating them if firm steps are taken with the support of the people in the Naxal-affected areas."
"Decision for the appointment of deputy CM and state Cabinet will be taken after I take oath tomorrow. Many national leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and CM of several states are expected to be present for the oath-taking ceremony," said Chhattisgarh CM-designate Bhupesh Baghel to ANI.
The Congress top leadership had an intense discussion over the past three days before deciding on Baghel as the chief minister. The OBC leader steered the party to a stupendous victory with a two-thirds majority in Chhattisgarh. The grand old party announced that the new government in the state would work on equality, transparency and integrity and its first task would be to declare a loan waiver for farmers of the state. (PTI)
"Oath-taking ceremony will be held in Raipur tomorrow for only the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister. Decision on rest of the cabinet will be taken later," said Mallikarjun Kharge All India Congress Committee's observer for Chhattisgarh.
Bhupesh Baghel was appointed as the chief minister of Chhattisgarh on Sunday after lengthy deliberations between Congress president Rahul Gandhi and leaders from the state. An MLA from Patan, Baghel is also the state chief of the Congress party and is credited for bringing the party back to power after 15 years in oblivion. The Congress won 68 out of 90 assembly seats in Chhattisgarh to dethrone former BJP CM Raman Singh.
Born in a farmer’s family in 1961, Baghel began his political career by joining the Indian Youth Congress in 1986. Read More
The Congress Legislative Party meet begins with the senior leaders in presence. The official announcement of Chief Minister will be made in front of the media soon.
AICC general secretary in charge of Chhattisgarh P L Punia told The Sunday Express that the party would announce its decision at a meeting of the CLP in Raipur. “You will get to know tomorrow… A meeting of CLP will take place at 12.30 pm,” he said.
According to sources, the party leadership initially leaned towards Durg MP and CWC member Sahu, but faced stiff resistance from state Congress chief Baghel and former CLP leader Singhdeo.
The strong opposition forced the party to return to the drawing board and, if sources are to be believed, came up with a rotational chief minister arrangement between Baghel and Singhdeo. Sahu, one of the leaders claimed, walked out of one of the meetings in a huff.
Congress, Sunday, will hold a legislature meet in Raipur. The new chief minister of the state is likely to be announced then. Four contenders for the top post — T S Singh Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu, Bhupesh Baghel and Charan Das Mahant — had met chief Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Saturday.
Speculations and deliberations continued within the Chhattisgarh Congress today as the party high command postponed the announcement on the chief minister. The decision is likely to be taken on Sunday. Despite holding three rounds of discussion, the party will take the final call on the top post after holding another round of talks with the legislatures tomorrow. Read full story here.
Preparations at Raipur office ahead of the announcement tomorrow. (Express photo/Praveen Khanna)
According to sources, discussions are underway on whether Baghel and Deo can lead the CM's post for two-and-a-half-years each. The Congress leaders have returned to Sonia's residence; a meeting of the legislators will be held tomorrow.
According to sources, the decision is likely to be taken tomorrow.
According to sources, Sahu was nearly chosen as the CM. However, others were not convinced and returned Rahul Gandhi's residence.
The meeting between Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and the senior Congress leaders has ended. However, there is no clarity on the final name for the post of CM. The leaders are now scheduled to fly to Raipur where a decision is likely to be announced.
(Express Photos by Renuka Puri and Praveen Khanna)
The expectations are high for an announcement for CM post as the names of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh CMs were also announced by Congress in a similar fashion, wherein, the contenders met Rahul Gandhi held discussions before a formal announcement.
The observer for Chhattisgarh Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Chhattisgarh In-Charge PL Punia have reached Rahul Gandhi's residence. The final name for CM post is expected to be announced today.
TS Singh Deo says we have more than 1 eligible name that is why the process is taking time, in any case, final result came late on 11th so it has just been 4 days today. BJP which took more than 7-8 days to appoint its recent CMs should not comment on us.
Plus: He is seen as a dark horse. Many in the party believe he has the potential to inflict maximum damage on the BJP during the Lok Sabha elections. He comes from the Sahu (OBC) community, and was recently inducted into the Congress Working Committee and also made the head of the OBC department. He is the only Congress leader in Chhattisgarh who was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2014.
Minus: He has never leveraged his caste to expand his clout. He is not seen as aggressive. While Baghel and Singh Deo served as state Congress president and Leader of the Opposition respectively, Sahu’s support among MLAs appears limited.
Plus: Combative and aggressive, he has led the party after almost the entire Congress leadership was killed in a Maoist attack in 2013. He took on the entrenched Ajit Jogi, which finally resulted in Jogi’s exit. Elevating him could send a signal to his influential Kurmi community and other backward groups ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
Minus: He has faced controversies. Some leaders claim he is not accommodative. Rivals say that he has the ability to hobble the Congress if denied the CM’s chair.
Plus: Suave and soft-spoken, he belongs to the royal family of Surguja. Many see in him a potentially good administrator who understands the complexities of governance. The architect of the Janghoshna Patra campaign, he put together the party’s manifesto after meeting people from the ground across the state.
Minus: His lineage may given the Opposition a handle to hurl charges. He is one of the richest MLAs in a poor state.
Bhupesh Baghel, T S Singh Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu, and Charan Das Mahant are the top four contenders for the post of the chief minister in the state. All these leaders hold their own vote base and popularity among various pockets of Chhattisgarh and have helped to shape the party in the last 15 years.
Congress secured a majority on its own in the recently concluded assembly elections. The party won 68 seats in the 90-member assembly comfortably crossing the halfway mark of 45. Meanwhile, BJP saw a major dent in its vote bank shrinking to just 15 seats in the assembly.
The newly-elected MLAs are expected to meet in Raipur at 10 am ahead of the official announcement. The top four contenders had met Congress President Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Friday. Gandhi held a meeting with the party's central observer for Chhattisgarh Mallikarjun Kharge. AICC in-charge of party affairs in Chhattisgarh P L Punia was also present in the meeting.
Good Morning, Welcome to The Indian Express LIVE Blog as the race for the chief minister of Chhattisgarh becomes tight, we track the developments through the day.