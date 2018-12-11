Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2018: Where and how to check assembly results

Toggle Menu
Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2018: The Election Commission of India will begin the counting of votes from Tuesday morning in the 90-member legislative assembly.

Chhattisgarh Election Results 2018: Polling in Chhattisgarh took place in two phases to facilitate a smooth election in the state which saw an overall turnout of 74.17 per cent. (File)

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2018: Facing an anti-incumbency of 15 years, the Raman Singh-led BJP government is hoping to win the elections facing a divided opposition in Chhattisgarh. The results of the 90-member assembly will be declared by the Election Commission of India on Tuesday.

Polling in Chhattisgarh took place in two phases to facilitate a smooth election in the state which saw an overall turnout of 74.17 per cent. While votes were polled on 18 seats in the first phase, people voted on 72 seats in the second phase. The ruling BJP holds 43 of the 72 seats, with the party sweeping several areas in the Chhattisgarh plains in the 2013 elections. Meanwhile, the Congress is confident of consolidating its position and overturning deficits in the plains with farmer anger against the BJP. There is a third element for the first time in a bipolar state, after the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), former chief minister Ajit Jogi’s Janata Congress Chhattisgarh and the Communist Party of India (CPI) joining hands to contest the polls.

Where to check Chhattisgarh assembly election results

You can check the results for the Chhattisgarh assembly election on the website of the Election Commission of India, eciresults.nic.in . The Commission will provide the option to check results under several categories – party-wise, constituency-wise and candidate wise.

The results for the state election will also be declared on the website of State Election Commission of Chhattisgarh.

The Indian Express will bring to you the LIVE coverage of the elections throughout the day. Follow all the results at indianexpress.com. 

