Chhattisgarh bypolls: Congress retains Chitrakote, maintains hold in Bastar

The Congress retained all the 12 Assembly seats in Bastar on Thursday with a win in the Chitrakote bypoll on Thursday. The bypoll was necessitated after sitting MLA Deepak Baij successfully contested the Lok Sabha elections in April.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, the Congress had won 11 of 12 seats in Bastar. The party also won the bypoll for the Dantewada constituency last month, which was brought about after the death of BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi in a Maoist attack.

On Thursday, Rajman Benjam of the Congress, a first-time candidate, beat former BJP MLA Lacchuram Kashyap by 17,856 votes.

The win was largely expected for the Congress, with the BJP barely visible in its campaign. The Congress on the other hand, with the advantage of both a state government, and 11 other MLAs from Bastar, ran a steady campaign. Congress leaders said that between Dantewada and Chitrakote, the former was meant to be the more difficult seat, and once that was won, the writing was on the wall in Chitrakote as well.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, “This win is because of the direction of pro-tribal work by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi…. Party workers have proven that there is no substitute for hard work….”