Chhattisgarh: BJP announces candidates for remaining seats

The BJP, which had earlier announced candidates for five out of the 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh, announced its nominees for the remaining six seats on Sunday. Last week, the party had announced that they would change every single sitting MP in the wake of a loss in the Assembly elections despite winning 10 out of 11 seats in the 2014 parliamentary elections. This was confirmed on Sunday evening.

Replacing eight-time MP Ramesh Bais, the BJP fielded former mayor Sunil Soni in Raipur. Soni will be up against Pramod Dubey, the current mayor of Raipur who has got a Congress ticket. Abhishek Singh, son of three-time Chief Minister Raman Singh, has been replaced in Rajnandgaon by state general secretary Santosh Pandey. Follow more election news here.

In Bilaspur, the BJP has brought in a new face in Arun Saw, an advocate said to have close links with the RSS. The party has also given tickets to two former MLAs. Vijay Baghel, who hails from the same Assembly segment as Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, will contest from Durg constituency. Chunnilal Sahu, to contest from Mahasamund, was MLA from Khallari constituency.

Jyotinand Dubey will be the party’s candidate from Korba.