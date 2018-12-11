Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2018: Congress racing ahead; 10 things you need to know

The Raman Singh-led BJP government may not be fourth-time lucky. Going by trends, Chhattisgarh could very well fall in Congress’s kitty after 15 long years in political wilderness. The Ajit Jogi-led alliance that comprises Mayawati’s BSP and the CPI seems to be making gains but have apparently failed to hurt the Congress votebank. Although Congress is leading with 60 seats against BJP’s 23, Singh is leading by a narrow margin of over 1000 votes in Rajnandgaon. Congress leader Karuna Shukla has secured 7615 votes as of now.

Here are ten things to know about the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2018:

1. Chief Minister Raman Singh has taken full responsibility for the BJP’s defeat in the state. While addressing the media, he said, “I have tendered my resignation to the Governor. We will act as a strong Opposition and work for the development of the state.” The Governor has accepted his resignation.

2. TS Singh Deo, who is widely seen as the CM candidate, won the Ambikapur constituency with 1,00,439 votes .

3. With 90 seats in the state assembly, Chhattisgarh went to polls with its first phase being held on November 12 and the second phase on November 20. The first phase covered 18 consituencies comprising the Naxal-affected districts– Bastar, Bijapur, Dantewada, sukma, Kondagaon, Kanker, Narayanpur and Rajnandgaon.

4. Raman Singh, the three-time chief minister of Chhattisgarh, is fighting from the Rajnandgaon seat. Singh, who is also the longest-serving BJP chief minister is facing his former mentor Karuna Shukla, who left BJP to join Congress in 2014 and former chief minister of the state Ajit Jogi from Janta Congress.

5. Among these three, Ajit Jogi, could play the role of kingmaker. Jogi had exited Congress in 2016 and formed Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC). JCC, which has allied with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the CPI, could cut into votes of either BJP or Congress in this close contest. This is for the first time in its history of bipolar politics that Chhattisgarh is set to have a three-cornered fight, with previous elections being close contests between the BJP and the Congress.

6. The fight between Ajit Jogi and Raman Singh also draws significance with the fact that the battle is being fought between a man who was the first chief minister of the state, and another who has led the state for 14 years. Jogi served as the state’s chief minister for the first three years after it was carved out of Madhya Pradesh in 2000. After three years, the BJP took over the power from the Congress and formed a government. Since then, Chhattisgarh has voted in successive BJP governments, all led by Raman Singh.

7. Karuna Shukla, who is the niece of late Atal Vihari Bajpayee and was associated with BJP for 32 years till she joined Congress in 2014, has also put up a tough fight for Raman Singh with her clean image and a consistent group of followers. Early trends show Raman Singh trailing.

8. A majority of the exit polls have predicted a neck-and-neck contest between the Congress and BJP. If exit polls are to believed, the BSP-JCC coalition may win between three and eight seats, which may help Jogi to emerge as a kingmaker in case of a hung assembly.

9. At present, there are approximately 13 royal families in Chhattisgarh, out of which nine have been or are still actively involved in politics. While the royal families of Jashpur and Surguja have through the years, continued to make their active presence felt in politics, others like Kanker and Sarangarh that had once produced several leaders, have now distanced themselves from politics.

10. Defying threats by Maoists, 76 per cent of the electorate turned out to vote in 18 constituencies in the first phase of assembly polls in Chhattisgarh amid violence and allegations of EVM rigging. The turnout was just a shade lower than the first phase in 2013 when 75.53 per cent of voters turned out to exercise their franchise.

11. Chhattisgarh recorded 71.93 per cent voter turnout in the second phase of Assembly elections making the total turnout for Chhattisgarh to be 74.17 per cent.

12. In 2013 assembly polls, the BJP had won 49, Congress 39, BSP 1 and an Independent candidate had won one.