‘We have made some mistakes, CM Raman Singh should take responsibility’: BJP gen secy

Admitting that the party and the government in Chhattisgarh “made mistakes”, BJP general secretary and Rajya Sabha member Saroj Pandey tells The Indian Express that outgoing Chief Minister Raman Singh must take responsibility.

What do you have to say about the BJP’s performance in Chhattisgarh?

The government has done a lot of developmental work, so we expected a better performance… But this shows that we have made some mistakes, some mistakes in understanding the electorate.

What could be the reason?

The state leadership should introspect… Raman Singh has been the CM for 15 years, but many of his ministers have lost.

Who, according to you, should take responsibility for the defeat?

The state leadership should take the responsibility. Being the CM, Raman Singh should take the responsibility… I think the state leadership was over-confident.

Is it because the party has become complacent?

It’s not that. But I feel, somewhere, there was over-confidence…

Does this indicate that the Lok Sabha polls are going to be tough for the BJP?

The Lok Sabha and Assembly polls are completely different. The state elections are fought on state issues…