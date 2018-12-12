Chhattisgarh assembly elections: After landslide win, Congress focus shifts to CM race

As the Congress swept aside the BJP in a landslide victory in Chhattisgarh Tuesday, the intrigue has begun within the Congress party on who will be the next chief minister.

Advertising

Much of the focus over the next three days will shift to internal Congress gamesmanship, with at least three prominent leaders jockeying for the top post. The first among these is T S Singhdeo, Congress Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, who won his seat from Ambikapur. Many in the party believe that Singhdeo, from the royal family of Surguja, is a frontrunner for his contribution to the party manifesto.

Singhdeo anchored the “Janghoshna Patra” campaign, putting together a manifesto after meeting people across the state. Many within the party believe that it is the promises made to farmers in the manifesto that helped the landslide win, with reports also abounding of Singhdeo helping several MLAs financially.



From North Chhattisgarh, his supporters argue that it was only Singhdeo who criss-crossed the state to campaign, as other leaders stayed within their constituencies. In North Chhattisgarh, the Congress won at least 13 of the 14 seats at last count, with one seat in the balance according to ECI data.

Advertising

Read Farmers to cadres, how Cong scripted its win

His primary opposition within the party comes from PCC chief Bhupesh Baghel, an OBC leader who took over the reins of the party after its leadership was killed in a Maoist attack in Darbha in 2013. Baghel’s supporters argue that he has kept up the pressure against Chief Minister Raman Singh, attacking him on issues of corruption and misgovernance.

However, there is the sense within the Congress that Baghel is prone to controversy, and it is in this context that AICC OBC cell chief Tamradhwaj Sahu is being seen as a dark horse in the running. It was Sahu who won the party’s only Lok Sabha seat in 2014. He was given a ticket this time, replacing a candidate who had earlier been announced.



While Sahu may not have led the party during this campaign, many believe that he can emerge as the consensus OBC Chief Minister, given the predominance of OBCs in the state, and a Lok Sabha election next year.

After the Congress forms the government, its immediate priority is clear — the party has promised a farm loan waiver within 10 days of government formation.

The Congress seems to have strengthened its hold on the reserved Scheduled Tribe seats, increasing its tally in Bastar from eight to 11 seats. While the Raman Singh government has improved road networks in Bastar, it got an anti-Adivasi image in the region, with complaints of rights violations and indiscriminate land acquisition.

In terms of the policy on Naxalism, Congress leaders have indicated that while they may be open to discussion on ideas such as talks, there will be no let-up in anti-Maoist operations.

Meanwhile, CM Raman Singh said he took moral responsibility for the BJP’s loss and sent his resignation to the Governor’s office. “When we won three times, the credit went to me, and therefore, I must take responsibility for this loss. This election was fought under my leadership,” he said.