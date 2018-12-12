Chhattisgarh Election Results 2018 highlights: Congress trumps BJP, to form govt with majority

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2018 highlights:

The Congress ended Raman Singh’s dream of a fourth-tenure in Chhattisgarh, by bagging 68 seats in the 90-member Assembly. The BJP, meanwhile, secured 15 seats. Taking moral responsibility for the BJP’s defeat in the state Assembly elections, Chief Minister Raman Singh on Tuesday tendered his resignation to the Governor. “This will not reflect on the 2019 Lok Sabha election,” he said.

Much of the focus now is on who will the Congress field as the new CM of the state. Leader of Opposition T S Singh Deo, is widely considered as the frontrunner. The newly formed Ajit Jogi-Mayawati alliance, which was considered as the third front in the state, managed to win 5 seats.