Chhattisgarh Election Results 2018 highlights: Congress trumps BJP, to form govt with majorityhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/chhattisgarh-assembly-elections-2018-results-live-updates-raman-singh-bjp-ajit-jogi-congress-5486945/
Chhattisgarh Election Results 2018 highlights: Congress trumps BJP, to form govt with majority
Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2018 highlights: Leader of Opposition T S Singh Deo, who is widely seen as the Congress' chief minister candidate, has defeated BJP's Anurag Singh Deo by a margin of 39,624 votes.
The Congress ended Raman Singh’s dream of a fourth-tenure in Chhattisgarh, by bagging 68 seats in the 90-member Assembly. The BJP, meanwhile, secured 15 seats. Taking moral responsibility for the BJP’s defeat in the state Assembly elections, Chief Minister Raman Singh on Tuesday tendered his resignation to the Governor. “This will not reflect on the 2019 Lok Sabha election,” he said.
Much of the focus now is on who will the Congress field as the new CM of the state. Leader of Opposition T S Singh Deo, is widely considered as the frontrunner. The newly formed Ajit Jogi-Mayawati alliance, which was considered as the third front in the state, managed to win 5 seats.
Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2018 Results: Congress is all set to form a government in the state after 15 years. Read highlights in Hindi,Malayalam, Tamil,Bangla
Counting concludes in Chhattisgarh, Congress emerges as winner
Counting has finally concluded in Chhattisgarh. The Congress has snatched the state away from the ruling BJP with 68 seats in its kitty. With this, the party is all set to form a government in the state after a gap of 15 years
Congress set to form govt in Chhattisgarh
Congress is set to form a government in BJP, with an absolute majority. Even as the counting on a seat is underway, the Congress is comfortably past the halfway mark and has won 67 seats.
In an embarrassment to the ruling party, eight ministers of the BJP lost. Home Minister Ramsevak Paikra was defeated by the Congress's Premsai Singh Tekam by 44,105 votes, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Bhaiyyalal Rajwade suffered defeat at the hands of Congress's Ambika Singhdeo, hailing from the erstwhile royal family of Koriya, at Baikunthpur by 5,339 votes. Urban Administration Minister Amar Agrawal was defeated by the Congress's Shailesh Pandey by 11,221 votes at Bilaspur. Public Works Department Minister Rajesh Munat suffered loss to the Congress's youth leader, Vikas Upadhyay, by 12,212 votes in the Raipur City West seat.
Chhattisgarh: A complete wipe-out of BJP from the state
In chhattisgarh,ECI update at 1 15 am says Congress has won 67 seats. 5 to Jogi, 2 to BSP and 15, a complete wipeout for the BJP. Only one seat, Takhatpur still left to declare. Congress leads there too @IndianExpress
In Bastar district, Congress' Baghel Lakheshwar was declared as the winner after he secured 74,378 seats. The Raigarh seat too went to the Congress after its candidate Prakash Shakrajeet Naik secured 69,062 votes.
Watch: CM Raman Singh's outgoing speech to BJP workers, journalists, citizens
छत्तीसगढ़ विधानसभा चुनाव में प्रदेश की जनता के जनादेश का मैं और पूरी भाजपा पार्टी सम्मान करती है।
Will work for development of Chhattisgarh: TS Singh Deo
Speaking to reporters, TS Singh Deo said, "Such a huge mandate indicates that the people have a lot of expectations from the Congress. The victory that we have got will bind us with the public. Our party will definitely face challenges and work for the development of the public."
Mallikarjun Kharge appointed as observer for Chhattisgarh
The Mahasamund and Narayanpur seats were also won by Congress candidates Vinod Sevan Lal Chandrakar and Chandan Kashyap respectively. The Rajim and Sanjari Balod seats were also won by Congress candidates Amitesh Shukla and Sangeeta Sinha respectively.
Results from various constituencies
In Bindranawagarh, BJP's Damarudhar Pujari was declared winner after he secured 79,619 votes. In Beltara, BJP's Rajnish Kumar Singh won with 49,409 seats. The Bijapur seat was won by Congress candidate Vikram Mandavi who attained 44,011 votes. In Dharamjaigarh, Congress candidate Laljeet Singh Rathia was declared winner. The Dondi Lohara seat was won by Congress candidate Anil Bhendia. Congress candidate Kunwer Singh Nishad won the Gunderdehi seat.
Rahul Gandhi addresses the media
Addressing the media in the national capital on the party's victory in the elections, Rahul said, "We have defeated BJP in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh."
In Lundra, Congress candidate Dr Pritam Ram emerged as the winner after securing 77,773 votes.
BJP wins Kurud seat
The Kurud seat was won by BJP's Ajay Chandrakar who secured 72,922 votes. He was followed by Independent Neelam Chandrakar who secured 60,605 votes. Congress candidate Laxmikanta Sahu, on the other hand, won 26,483 votes.
Where do the key leaders stand?
Chitrakot seat goes to Congress
In Chitrakot too, the Congress performed well as its candidate Deepak Baij won by securing 62,616 votes. He was followed by BJP's Lachhuram Kashyap who secured 44,846 votes.
TS Singh Deo wins Ambikapur constituency
TS Singh Deo, who is widely seen as the CM candidate, has won with 1,00,439 votes in Ambikapur constituency. BJP's Anurag Singh Deo secured 60,815 votes.
Key players: Who has secured how many votes?
As per latest figures, in Rajnandgaon constituency, CM Singh has secured 47,541 votes while Congress' Karuna Shukla has attained 34,883 votes. In Marwahi constituency, Congress' Ajit Jogi continues to lead with 72,410 votes followed by BJP's Archana Porte who has attained 27,015 votes.
What the exit polls had predicted
A majority of the exit polls had predicted a neck-and-neck contest between the Congress and BJP. The exit polls had predicted that the BSP-JCC coalition may win between three and eight seats, which may help Jogi to emerge as a kingmaker in case of a hung assembly.
Congress dedicates party's victory to citizens
Taking to Twitter, Congress said, "Democracy has won! Thank you India, you have chosen love over hate, peace over violence and truth over lies. This victory is yours."
Democracy has won!
Thank you India, you have chosen love over hate, peace over violence & truth over lies.
With counting over in Sitapur constituency, Congress's Amarjeet Bhagat emerged as the winner after securing 86,670 votes. BJP's Professor Gopal Ram secured 50,533 seats while Janta Congress Chhattisgarh's Setram Bara secured only 2,495 seats.
Latest trends according to Election Commission
CRPF jawan, injured in IED blast, dies
Meanwhile, the CRPF jawan, who was injured in an IED blast in Chintagupha in Sukma district and was airlifted to Raipur, has succumbed to his injuries, news agency ANI reported.
#UPDATE: The CRPF jawan who was injured in an IED blast in Chintagupha, Sukma has succumbed to his injuries. #Chhattisgarh
Congress workers celebrate the party's victory across three states in Gujarat's Vadodara on Monday. (Express photo/Bhupendra Rana)
Victory of democracy: Bhupesh Baghel
Addressing the media on the party's victory in the state, state Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel said, "This is a victory of democracy. BJP had a lot of money and a team of corrupt officers; they also had conspirators in their pocket. Despite this, the mandate given by the people in Chhattisgarh is historic." Another Congress leader PL Punia said, "We humbly accept the mandate by the people. They have not given us the right, they have given us a responsibility. They believed the promises we made in our manifesto. The people trusted the words of Rahul Gandhi ji and gave us an agenda, we accept it."
Have sent my resignation to Guv: CM Raman Singh
Taking full responsibility of the BJP's defeat in the state Assembly elections, CM Singh said he will forward his resignation to the Governor. "I have tendered my resignation to the Governor. We will act as a strong Opposition and work for the development of the state," he added.
Key players: Who has secured how many votes?
As per latest figures, in Rajnandgaon constituency, CM Singh has secured 32,613 while Congress' Karuna Shukla has attained 24,713 votes. In Marwahi constituency, Congress' Ajit Jogi continues to lead with 62,651 votes followed by BJP's Archana Porte who has attained 24,045 votes. TS Singh Deo, who is widely seen as the CM candidate, is leading with 93,163 votes in Ambikapur.
Latest figures according to Election Commission
See video: Former IAS officer congratulates Congress leader
In Kharsia,one of the most high profile constituencies in Chhattisgarh, Umesh Patel of the Congress has taken an unbeatable lead over former IAS officer OP Choudhary. This video below of a few mins ago is of Choudhary congratulating Patel @IndianExpresspic.twitter.com/6p5WSkl9dc
Karuna Shukla, who is the niece of late Atal Vihari Bajpayee and was associated with BJP for 32 years till she joined Congress in 2014, continues to remind behind CM Singh by 7,763 votes in Rajnandgaon constituency.
Fought under Rahul Gandhi's guidance: Baghel
"We strengthened the Congress organisation at the basic level under Rahul Gandhi's leadership and through that, we fought the battle for the common man," Baghel added. The party, he asserted, fought for farmers, unemployed youth, women, tribals and traders and won their confidence.
High command will take decision on CM candidate: Baghel
As Congress prepares to wrest power from the BJP after 15 years, the state unit chief Bhupesh Baghel credited the strong party organisation for the impressive showing and said he was not expecting a victory by such a huge margin. "We were not expecting such a big blessing from the people. We were expecting around 60 seats," Baghel was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. Baghel, who is seen as one of the contenders for the CM's post along with TS Singh Deo, said it was for the high command to decide who would be chief minister. "The high command will take a decision on this. The responsibility that was given to me, I have fulfilled that," he said.
Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2018 Results: Despite a bandh call given by Maoists in Chhattisgarh, over 75 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the state. Polling took place in two phases - November 12 and 20 to elect a new 90-member assembly.
Congress fields Vajpayee's niece against Chief Minister Raman Singh
Three-time Chief Minister Raman Singh is being challenged by Karuna Shukla, niece of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Speculation is rife that Congress might join hands with the BSP-JCC-CPI alliance to pull the rug from under the BJP’s feet in the state.
During the 2013 elections, the BJP had won 49 seats, while the Congress bagged 39. One seat each, meanwhile, was bagged by the BSP and an independent. The polling percentage in 2013 was higher than the turnout in 2018 by over 1.05 percentage points.
Counting concludes in Chhattisgarh, Congress emerges as winner
Counting has finally concluded in Chhattisgarh. The Congress has snatched the state away from the ruling BJP with 68 seats in its kitty. With this, the party is all set to form a government in the state after a gap of 15 years
Congress set to form govt in Chhattisgarh
Congress is set to form a government in BJP, with an absolute majority. Even as the counting on a seat is underway, the Congress is comfortably past the halfway mark and has won 67 seats.
In an embarrassment to the ruling party, eight ministers of the BJP lost. Home Minister Ramsevak Paikra was defeated by the Congress's Premsai Singh Tekam by 44,105 votes, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Bhaiyyalal Rajwade suffered defeat at the hands of Congress's Ambika Singhdeo, hailing from the erstwhile royal family of Koriya, at Baikunthpur by 5,339 votes. Urban Administration Minister Amar Agrawal was defeated by the Congress's Shailesh Pandey by 11,221 votes at Bilaspur. Public Works Department Minister Rajesh Munat suffered loss to the Congress's youth leader, Vikas Upadhyay, by 12,212 votes in the Raipur City West seat.
Chhattisgarh: A complete wipe-out of BJP from the state
Chhattisgarh Governor accepts Raman Singh's resignation
Bijapur and Narayanpur seat goes to Congress
Minister Mahesh Gagda lost to Congress' Vikram Mandavi from Bijapur seat by a margin of 21,584 votes. BJP's Kedar Kashyap also lost to Congress' Chandan Kashyap from Narayanpur by 2,647 votes.
Chhattisgarh Elections: Partywise vote share
Congress workers celebrate in Raipur
Congress wins Bastar, Raigarh seats
In Bastar district, Congress' Baghel Lakheshwar was declared as the winner after he secured 74,378 seats. The Raigarh seat too went to the Congress after its candidate Prakash Shakrajeet Naik secured 69,062 votes.
Watch: CM Raman Singh's outgoing speech to BJP workers, journalists, citizens
Chhattisgarh Election Results: Latest trends
Will work for development of Chhattisgarh: TS Singh Deo
Speaking to reporters, TS Singh Deo said, "Such a huge mandate indicates that the people have a lot of expectations from the Congress. The victory that we have got will bind us with the public. Our party will definitely face challenges and work for the development of the public."
Mallikarjun Kharge appointed as observer for Chhattisgarh
Governor accepts CM Raman Singh's resignation
Chhattisgarh elections: Latest trends
Seats won by Congress
The Mahasamund and Narayanpur seats were also won by Congress candidates Vinod Sevan Lal Chandrakar and Chandan Kashyap respectively. The Rajim and Sanjari Balod seats were also won by Congress candidates Amitesh Shukla and Sangeeta Sinha respectively.
Results from various constituencies
In Bindranawagarh, BJP's Damarudhar Pujari was declared winner after he secured 79,619 votes. In Beltara, BJP's Rajnish Kumar Singh won with 49,409 seats. The Bijapur seat was won by Congress candidate Vikram Mandavi who attained 44,011 votes. In Dharamjaigarh, Congress candidate Laljeet Singh Rathia was declared winner. The Dondi Lohara seat was won by Congress candidate Anil Bhendia. Congress candidate Kunwer Singh Nishad won the Gunderdehi seat.
Rahul Gandhi addresses the media
Addressing the media in the national capital on the party's victory in the elections, Rahul said, "We have defeated BJP in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh."
Congress wins in Lundra
In Lundra, Congress candidate Dr Pritam Ram emerged as the winner after securing 77,773 votes.
BJP wins Kurud seat
The Kurud seat was won by BJP's Ajay Chandrakar who secured 72,922 votes. He was followed by Independent Neelam Chandrakar who secured 60,605 votes. Congress candidate Laxmikanta Sahu, on the other hand, won 26,483 votes.
Where do the key leaders stand?
Chitrakot seat goes to Congress
In Chitrakot too, the Congress performed well as its candidate Deepak Baij won by securing 62,616 votes. He was followed by BJP's Lachhuram Kashyap who secured 44,846 votes.
TS Singh Deo wins Ambikapur constituency
TS Singh Deo, who is widely seen as the CM candidate, has won with 1,00,439 votes in Ambikapur constituency. BJP's Anurag Singh Deo secured 60,815 votes.
Key players: Who has secured how many votes?
As per latest figures, in Rajnandgaon constituency, CM Singh has secured 47,541 votes while Congress' Karuna Shukla has attained 34,883 votes. In Marwahi constituency, Congress' Ajit Jogi continues to lead with 72,410 votes followed by BJP's Archana Porte who has attained 27,015 votes.
What the exit polls had predicted
A majority of the exit polls had predicted a neck-and-neck contest between the Congress and BJP. The exit polls had predicted that the BSP-JCC coalition may win between three and eight seats, which may help Jogi to emerge as a kingmaker in case of a hung assembly.
Congress dedicates party's victory to citizens
Taking to Twitter, Congress said, "Democracy has won! Thank you India, you have chosen love over hate, peace over violence and truth over lies. This victory is yours."
Congress wins Sitapur constituency
With counting over in Sitapur constituency, Congress's Amarjeet Bhagat emerged as the winner after securing 86,670 votes. BJP's Professor Gopal Ram secured 50,533 seats while Janta Congress Chhattisgarh's Setram Bara secured only 2,495 seats.
Latest trends according to Election Commission
CRPF jawan, injured in IED blast, dies
Meanwhile, the CRPF jawan, who was injured in an IED blast in Chintagupha in Sukma district and was airlifted to Raipur, has succumbed to his injuries, news agency ANI reported.
Congress celebrates in Vadodara
Congress workers celebrate the party's victory across three states in Gujarat's Vadodara on Monday. (Express photo/Bhupendra Rana)
Victory of democracy: Bhupesh Baghel
Addressing the media on the party's victory in the state, state Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel said, "This is a victory of democracy. BJP had a lot of money and a team of corrupt officers; they also had conspirators in their pocket. Despite this, the mandate given by the people in Chhattisgarh is historic." Another Congress leader PL Punia said, "We humbly accept the mandate by the people. They have not given us the right, they have given us a responsibility. They believed the promises we made in our manifesto. The people trusted the words of Rahul Gandhi ji and gave us an agenda, we accept it."
Have sent my resignation to Guv: CM Raman Singh
Taking full responsibility of the BJP's defeat in the state Assembly elections, CM Singh said he will forward his resignation to the Governor. "I have tendered my resignation to the Governor. We will act as a strong Opposition and work for the development of the state," he added.
Key players: Who has secured how many votes?
As per latest figures, in Rajnandgaon constituency, CM Singh has secured 32,613 while Congress' Karuna Shukla has attained 24,713 votes. In Marwahi constituency, Congress' Ajit Jogi continues to lead with 62,651 votes followed by BJP's Archana Porte who has attained 24,045 votes. TS Singh Deo, who is widely seen as the CM candidate, is leading with 93,163 votes in Ambikapur.
Latest figures according to Election Commission
See video: Former IAS officer congratulates Congress leader
Karuna Shukla trails in Rajnandgaon constituency
Karuna Shukla, who is the niece of late Atal Vihari Bajpayee and was associated with BJP for 32 years till she joined Congress in 2014, continues to remind behind CM Singh by 7,763 votes in Rajnandgaon constituency.
Fought under Rahul Gandhi's guidance: Baghel
"We strengthened the Congress organisation at the basic level under Rahul Gandhi's leadership and through that, we fought the battle for the common man," Baghel added. The party, he asserted, fought for farmers, unemployed youth, women, tribals and traders and won their confidence.
High command will take decision on CM candidate: Baghel
As Congress prepares to wrest power from the BJP after 15 years, the state unit chief Bhupesh Baghel credited the strong party organisation for the impressive showing and said he was not expecting a victory by such a huge margin. "We were not expecting such a big blessing from the people. We were expecting around 60 seats," Baghel was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. Baghel, who is seen as one of the contenders for the CM's post along with TS Singh Deo, said it was for the high command to decide who would be chief minister. "The high command will take a decision on this. The responsibility that was given to me, I have fulfilled that," he said.
Congress workers celebrate in Raipur
Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results: IndianExpress.com LIVE election map
The IndianExpress.com has a LIVE data map of the results coming in from Chhattisgarh as well as constituency-wise data. Click here to view visual data.
CM Singh remains ahead of Congress' Karuna Shukla
CM Singh continues to stay ahead of Congress' Karuna Shukla by 5,817 votes. In 2013, Singh had won the elections by a margin of 35,866 votes.