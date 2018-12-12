Chhattisgarh: Ajit Jogi-BSP coalition gets six seats, but no leading role

FOUR SEATS and an over 7 per cent vote share for the JCC(J) — a new party led by the state’s first chief minister Ajit Jogi. Two seats, up from one in 2013, and a vote share of over 3 per cent for the BSP. Six seats in total for the coalition.

Advertising

In theory, if the battle for Chhattisgarh had been close, Jogi could have played kingmaker. But with the Congress sweeping the state, the relevance of the new regional coalition, at least for this election, was washed away.

Two days before polling day, Jogi had said that no government could be formed without the help of the coalition. But on Tuesday, even with four seats, he said his party would be an important part of the assembly.

For the BJP, the emergence of the Jogi-BSP-CPI alliance had been good news, as it expected the coalition to win seats that the Congress would have won, and adversely affect the Congress in places where it put up a strong fight. While Jogi may have delivered on the first, it seems that it is the BJP that did not hold up its end, with its vote share falling as much as 9 per cent.



Advertising

The Congress also argued that Jogi’s departure from the party made it a more attractive option for upper castes and OBCs. It said the absence of infighting, that was a constant between the state leadership and the Jogi camp when he was in the Congress, also helped the party put up a more united fight.



Overall, the vote share for others, apart from the Congress and BJP, went up from 19 per cent to 25 per cent, but that was largely due to a drop in the BJP vote share from 41 per cent to 32 per cent. The Congress vote share rose higher than 2 per cent to 43 per cent.