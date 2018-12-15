Chhattisgarh CM race: Rahul Gandhi hints at resolving tussle, decision likely tomorrow

Speculations and deliberations continued within the Chhattisgarh Congress on Saturday as the party high command postponed the announcement on the chief minister. The decision is likely to be taken on Sunday. Despite holding three rounds of discussion, the party will take the final call on the top post after holding another round of talks with the legislatures tomorrow.

Earlier in the day, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi met top party leaders and Chhattisgarh’s four contenders for the chief minister’s post — T S Singh Deo Tamradhwaj Sahu, Bhupesh Baghel and Charan Das Mahant — at his Tughlaq Lane residence in the national capital. Besides UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and her daughter Priyanka, Congress’ central observer Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC in-charge for party affairs in the state P L Punia were also present at the meeting.

According to sources, in today’s meeting, discussions were held on whether state unit chief Baghel and Ambikapur MLA Deo can hold the CM’s post for two-and-a-half-years each. Under this 2.5-year formula, sources added, Baghel is likely to be sworn in as CM first. However, several party workers in Raipur expressed concerns over this arrangement, calling “clumsy” and a “waste of mandate”.

No matter how brilliant your mind or strategy, if you’re playing a solo game, you’ll always lose out to a team. – Reid Hoffman pic.twitter.com/TL5rPwiCDX — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 15, 2018

Later taking to Twitter and quoting Reid Hoffman, Rahul posted a photograph with the four CM aspirants, saying, “No matter how brilliant your mind or strategy, if you’re playing a solo game, you’ll always lose out to a team.”

In the recently-held assembly elections, the Congress secured a landslide victory by trouncing BJP. The grand old party won 68 seats in the 90-member House, while the BJP could only manage to win 15 seats.