Chhattisgarh Election Results 2018: Of BJP’s 15 MLAs, 12 won with a little help from Jogi

Such was the Congress wave that swept Chhattisgarh on counting day Tuesday when the party won 68 of the state’s 90 seats that data shows that even those 15 BJP MLAs left standing in the end may have others to thank.

Of the 15, only three MLAs, including Chief Minister Raman Singh, beat their Congress counterparts in a two-horse race between the BJP and the Congress. The remaining 12 BJP MLAs won their seats after a significant number of votes — more than the margin of victory — went to the JCC(J)-BSP coalition or in two cases, to Congress rebels.

Take for instance the Kurud seat, where minister Ajay Chandrakar contested the seat and won 72,922 votes. The candidate who finished second here with 60,605 votes was Neelam Chandrakar, a Congressman who contested as an Independent after he was denied a ticket. The official Congress candidate came in third with 26,483 votes.

In the neighbouring Dhamtari, Congress MLA Gurmukh Singh Hora seeking re-election for the fourth time lost by a meagre 464 votes to first-time BJP candidate Ranjana Kumari. The deciding factor, however, was an upset Youth Congress leader Anand Pawar who contested and won 29,163 votes.

In ten other seats, it was the third front, whether it was the JCC(J), the BSP, the CPI, or the GGP that captured large sections of the anti-incumbency vote, enabling a BJP win. A majority of these victories were in the plains where the JCC(J) and BSP wield significant influence.

For instance, in Akaltara, the BJP candidate Saurabh Singh, a former BSP candidate, beat Richa Jogi of the BSP, with the Congress coming in third. In Beltara, the margin of victory between the BJP and the Congress was 6,259 votes, but Anil Tah of the JCC(J) garnered a huge 38,308 votes.

In two tribal seats that the BJP won, it was the CPI and the Gondwana Ganatanatra Party which took away some of the anti-incumbency votes. In Dantewada, Bhima Mandavi beat the Congress’s Devti Karma, wife of slain Congress leader Mahendra Karma by 2,172 votes, but the CPI got 12,195 votes. In Bindra Nawagarh, the BJP margin of victory was 10,430 votes, while the GGP got 19,022 votes.

The only three BJP men that seemed to win straight face-offs with the Congress, albeit all with significantly reduced margins, were Chief Minister Raman Singh, powerful Agriculture Minister Brijmohan Agrawal, and Vidya Ratan Bhasin from Vaishali Nagar.

A senior Congress leader said, “This data tells us how strong the mood for us was. In nearly every seat, where there was a two horse race, the Congress won. In lots of seats where it was three-cornered as well, the votes fell towards the Congress. It is clear from the voteshare difference which is ten per cent, up from 0.7 per cent for the BJP that people only wanted change.”