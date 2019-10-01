Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial: Cong, NCP accuse govt of corruption

The Congress and the NCP on Monday accused the government of corruption under the guise of cost reduction in the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial.

NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said the government had set a base price of Rs 2,692.50 crore while inviting tenders for the project. “But, the bid submitted by L&T, the shortlisted contractor of the project, was Rs 3,826 crore. It was 42 per cent higher than the base price. The government should have immediately called for fresh tenders. It changed the scope of work and then reduced the cost by more than Rs 1,000 crore and the work was given to the same bidder. It was pre-planned for the bidder,” alleged Malik.

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said that legal opinions were sought for reduction in the cost. “The opinions were sought from former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi and retired Supreme Court Judge V N Khare. Why the opinions were not sought from state’s Advocate General and Law and Judiciary department?” asked Sawant.

“…Surprisingly, Rohatgi, who gave opinion in favour of cost reduction, appeared on behalf of L&T in the Supreme Court after the court granted a stay verbally. It is a clear case of conflict of interest,” Sawant alleged.

Meanwhile, state BJP president and PWD Minister Chandrakant Patil said no base price was mentioned in the tenders as this is a special project. “Open tenders were invited for design and construction of project to know reliable cost of project. Then, the bidder was finalised. The reduced cost after negotiations was also approved by Law and Judiciary department,” Patil added.