Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 LIVE: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Council Election Result Ward-wise, Party-wise

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Zilla Parishad (ZP) Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Get the latest Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maharashtra) Zilla Parishad election results 2026, including Panchayat Samiti Results, ward-wise results, party-wise seat tally, winning candidates list, and live vote counting trends, only on Indianexpress.com.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026: There are 62 Wards in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Zilla Parishad (ZP) Election Results LIVE Updates: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Zilla Parishad election results 2026 will be declared soon by the Maharashtra State Election Commission. The polling for Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis in the district was held on February 7 as part of the third phase of Maharashtra local body elections. The elections were officially announced on February 7 by State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare, covering 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis across the state. Counting of votes is scheduled to take place on February 9, after which the final results will be declared.

A total of 62 Zilla Parishad wards are up for election in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Alongside this, the district has 9 Panchayat Samitis, comprising 124 Panchayat Samiti wards in total. Voters across rural and semi-urban areas participated to elect their representatives to these local bodies.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Zilla Parishad Election Results 2017

In the previous 2017 Zilla Parishad elections, a total of 62 seats were contested in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Zilla Parishad. The BJP emerged as the single-largest party by winning 22 seats, while the Shiv Sena secured 18 seats. The Congress won 16 seats, followed by the Nationalist Congress Party with 3 seats and others.

Party Seats Won
BJP 22
Shiv Sena 18
Congress 16
Nationalist Congress Party 3
MNS 1
Apksha (BJP Awarded) 1
Indirect 1

The posts of Zilla Parishad President and Vice President in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will be decided after the declaration of results. These leadership positions are elected from among the winning Zilla Parishad members and play a crucial role in district-level administration and policy execution.

In the 2017 Zilla Parishad elections, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Zilla Parishad was led by Devyani Patil of Shiv Sena (SHS), who served as the President of the district body. The position of Vice President was held by Keshavrao Tayde, representing Indian National Congress (INC)

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Zilla Parishad Election 2017: Ward-wise Winners List

The table below shows the ward-wise results of the 2017 Zilla Parishad elections in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. It includes the name of the winning candidate, their party affiliation, the number of votes secured, and the corresponding ward number for each Zilla Parishad ward. These results reflect the final outcome of the 2017 polls and determined the overall party strength in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Zilla Parishad during that term.

Candidate Name Party Name Ward Votes
Gopichand Gabaru Jadhav Indian National Congress 1 7101
Pushpabai Prakash Kale Bhartiya Janata Party 2 8258
Monali Rajendra Rathod Shivsena 3 6580
Sarla Ganesh Bankar Bhartiya Janata Party 4 9699
Gajanan Dattatray Raut Bhartiya Janata Party 5 8627
Sima Ravindra Gavane Indian National Congress 6 10105
Shilpabai Ashok Garud Bhartiya Janata Party 7 9809
Meena Vinod Gaikwad Indian National Congress 8 9361
Shriram Nagorao Mahajan Indian National Congress 9 9528
Keshavrao Yadavrao Tayde Indian National Congress 10 8070
Anita Dnyaneshwar Mothe Bhartiya Janata Party 11 11884
Punambai Udyasing Rajput Nationalist Congress Party 12 5935
Shivaji Bhagaji Thakare Indian National Congress 13 3342
Sandeep Tatyarao Patil Indian National Congress 14 6214
Shubhangi Bhausaheb Kaje Shivsena 15 9747
Dhanraj Shivsing Bedwal Indian National Congress 16 4788
Kishor Narayanrao Pawar Bhartiya Janata Party 17 6563
Suresh Gangadhar Gujrane Bhartiya Janata Party 18 4471
Renuka Ramesh Jadhav Bhartiya Janata Party 19 7454
Jitendra Chandanlal Jaiswal Bhartiya Janata Party 20 7478
Kishor Manikrao Balande Indian National Congress 21 6802
Shivaji Annasaheb Pathrikar Bhartiya Janata Party 22 7998
Anuradha Atul Chavan Bhartiya Janata Party 23 11267
Lahanu Gangadhar Gaikwad Bhartiya Janata Party 24 5666
Suresh Sahebrao Sonawane Bhartiya Janata Party 25 5534
Hindavee Jagdish Pawar Bhartiya Janata Party 26 5623
Shobhabai Shivdas Pawar Nationalist Congress Party 27 7833
Paarvatibai Ramhari Jadhav Shivsena 28 8230
Sapana Vasant Pawar Bhartiya Janata Party 29 5001
Nitabai Dipaksing Rajput Nationalist Congress Party 30 6762
Vaishali Dadasaheb Patil Shivsena 31 6774
Ramesh Nanasaheb Bornare Shivsena 32 8744
Pankaj Sudhakar Thombre Indian National Congress 33 7784
Avinash Ashok Galande Shivsena 34 7396
Devyani Krishna Patil Shivsena 35 10080
Shamrao Anand Bansode Bhartiya Janata Party 36 5284
Usha Dattu Hiwale Bhartiya Janata Party 37 4956
Ramdas Gangadhar Parodkar Bhartiya Janata Party 38 3148
Manish Dnyaneshwar Sidlambe Shivsena 39 6593
Shital Prashant Bansod Shivsena 40 9066
Madhukar Kashinath Walture Bhartiya Janata Party 41 6731
Swati Dilip Nirphal Shivsena 42 6549
Chhaya Jeevan Agrawal Bhartiya Janata Party 43 5794
Renuka Suresh Shinde Indian National Congress 44 5738
Baban Gangaram Kundare Indian National Congress 45 5247
Meena Ramrao Shelke Indian National Congress 46 9580
Santosh Ratan Shejul Indian National Congress 47 7291
Kalim Kondan Saiyyad Indian National Congress 48 5844
Rekha Gajanan Nandurkar Bhartiya Janata Party 49 3598
Jyoti Anilkumar Chordiya Bhartiya Janata Party 50 3481
Ramesh Laxman Gaikwad Republican Paksha Khoripa 51 5157
Ramesh Devidas Pawar Shivsena 52 5991
Prakash Limbaji Changulpaye Bhartiya Janata Party 53 8036
Vijay Ambadas Chavan Maharashtra Navnirman Sena 54 5850
Kavita Gorakh Chavan Shivsena 55 4959
Vilas Sandipanrao Bhumare Shivsena 56 8242
Pallavi Pawan Navthar Indian National Congress 57 5116
Sadhana Kamlakar Yedke Shivsena 58 4832
Kusumbai Karbhari Lohakare Shivsena 59 6723
Akshay Bhivaji Jaybhaye Shivsena 60 6327
Manisha Sainath Solat Shivsena 61 6012
Shilpatai Dnyaneshwar Kapse Shivsena 62 4197

According to the schedule announced by the State Election Commission, elections are being conducted this year for only 12 District Councils out of Maharashtra’s 34 District Councils, along with a total of 125 Panchayat Samitis. In these elections, the ruling Mahayuti alliance—comprising the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party—was seen contesting together in some areas and against each other in others. A similar situation was observed among the opposition parties as well.

Live Updates
Feb 8, 2026 10:24 PM IST
Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 LIVE: 68.28 per cent turnout recorded in Maharashtra Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti polls

The elections to 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis in Maharashtra this week saw a voter turnout of 68.28 per cent, the State Election Commission (SEC) said on Sunday.

While Parbhani district recorded the highest turnout at 74.89 per cent, Ratnagiri had the lowest, with only 55.79 per cent of the electorate casting their ballots, it said.

PTI

Feb 8, 2026 09:52 PM IST
Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 LIVE: Two EVMs found in car near eatery in Solapur; 'reserve' devices, say officials

Two Electronic Voting Machines were found in a car near an eatery in Maharashtra's Solapur district, officials said on Sunday, clarifying that the EVMs were "reserve" devices.

Elections to 12 Zilla Parishads, including in Solapur, and 125 Panchayat Samitis were held in Maharashtra on Saturday.

Around midnight on Saturday, two EVMs were found in a car, hired for an official on election duty, near Hotel Swarajya in Mohol town, prompting a few political parties to level allegations of tampering.

Raising questions tied to transparency in the poll process, an NCP candidate subsequently demanded a thorough probe into the discovery.

After being alerted, the election returning officer, tehsildar, and police personnel rushed to the spot, an official said.

During an inquiry, it emerged that the EVMs were "reserve" ones and had not been used for voting on Saturday, he said. Both machines were in sealed condition, he said.

All EVMs used to record votes were deposited in the strong room by 10.30 pm on Saturday, the official said.

PTI

Feb 8, 2026 09:14 PM IST
Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 LIVE: Action ordered against Zilla Parishad poll candidate for taking minor son to 'cast vote'

Authorities have initiated action against Zilla Parishad poll contestant Arjun Sinh Mohite Patil, who allegedly took his minor son to cast his vote inside a polling booth, the presiding officer and police personnel, an official said on Sunday.

A viral video shows the 14-year-old boy, accompanied by his father, allegedly casting a vote in the Zilla Parishad elections in Maharashtra's Solapur district.

Arjun Sinh Mohite Patil's son is seen standing next to him inside a polling booth at Yashwant Nagar in Akluj, and pressing the EVM button during the polls held on Saturday.

Deputy Collector Santosh Deshmukh said the incident amounted to a violation of voting confidentiality.

"It was the responsibility of polling officials to prevent the candidate from taking the minor inside the voting compartment. Police personnel deployed outside the polling booth should not have allowed the minor to enter the booth," he said.

Looking at the video, it does not appear that the presiding officer sought assistance from the police personnel to prevent the violation of voting confidentiality, he said.

"The video clearly shows the candidate taking his son to the EVM (enclosure) and explaining to him how to cast a vote.

Action is being initiated against the voter (Mohite Patil), police personnel, and the presiding officer of the poll booth," Deshmukh added.

After casting his vote, Mohite Patil told reporters that his son only wanted to see how voting was done.

"Polling officials objected, but I requested them to allow him to stand next to me while I voted. I do not think there is anything objectionable in this," he had said.

PTI

Feb 8, 2026 08:38 PM IST
Eknath Shinde’s long game: As Mahayuti equations evolve, he races to build Shiv Sena’s ‘rural backbone’

In the last few elections in Maharashtra, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has established itself as the dominant Sena group with 57 MLAs and a host of municipal corporations under its belt, along with ally BJP. However, it has one major

weakness.

The party continues to heavily depend on its MLAs and urban corporators, with its rural organisation still uneven and its village network being rebuilt following the 2022 split. This is a structural gap that Shinde wants to close and that is why, in the past few days, the Deputy CM stepped up campaigning for the February 7 Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections in 12 districts. Building the Sena’s “rural backbone”, a party insider said, was of utmost importance.

In the past five days, Shinde addressed 22 rallies in districts such as Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, mixing development promises with organisational messaging. This big push by the Deputy CM stands out because these are not statewide elections and are being held in districts that have historically not been the Sena’s favoured battleground.

“The civic body polls were successful. Now we are strengthening the rural structure. This is not just about Zilla Parishads. It is preparation for 2029,” said a senior Sena leader. Winning these rural bodies will allow the party to embed itself in villages, build its base, and provide it with leverage within the ruling Mahayuti alliance before the next Assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

While the Sena is contesting as part of the Mahayuti in most districts, the tone of the campaign suggests something more than alliance arithmetic is at play. At rallies in Sangli and Kolhapur, Shinde repeatedly told workers that the party must not remain confined to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. "We are a workers’ party. There is no owner here. Every village must have our presence,” the Deputy CM said in Kolhapur.

Sena leaders admitted that the push was aimed at strengthening the party’s bargaining power within the Mahayuti. A stronger rural footprint allows Shinde to negotiate from a position of organisational depth rather than relying solely on legislative numbers. "This is about showing that Sena is not limited to Mumbai and Thane. We want to become the second-largest force in the state after the BJP,” said a senior leader. Read more

Feb 8, 2026 08:23 PM IST
Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 LIVE: Cloud of Ajit Pawar’s death

Happening soon after Ajit Pawar’s death, the elections are being viewed as a litmus test for the NCP factions, which contested in an alliance in their strongholds in western Maharashtra.

Following the tragedy, CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde along with senior leaders, decided not to campaign, leaving the polls to local leaders. Read more

Feb 8, 2026 08:06 PM IST
Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 LIVE: Where to check results

For live updates on results, head over to indianexpress.com as well as the Indian Express YouTube channel.

The electorate includes 1.07 crore men, 1.02 crore women, and 473 others. Voters will decide the outcome for 731 Zilla Parishad seats and 1,462 Panchayat Samiti seats.

Feb 8, 2026 07:42 PM IST
Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 LIVE: Bogus voting -- 9 booked, fake Aadhaar and voting cards seized

At least nine persons have been booked in separate cases of bogus voting during the Zilla Parishad (ZP) and Panchayat Samiti elections in Pune district, police said.

In one incident, citizens nabbed a group of six persons, including a woman, on suspicion of bogus voting at a polling centre at Jogeshwari Vidyalaya in Kesnand between 1.30 pm and 4.30 pm on Friday.

Election officials checked the suspects at the spot and informed the police after allegedly recovering fake Aadhaar cards and voting cards from them. The suspects were taken into custody for investigation. Read more

Feb 8, 2026 07:15 PM IST
Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 LIVE: 2,624 candidates fight for 1,462 seats

The election results will decide the fate of 2,624 candidates who contested for 1,462 panchayat samiti seats, of which 731 are reserved for women. Similarly, 4,814 candidates are contesting for 1,462 panchayat samiti seats, of which 731 are reserved for women, 166 for Scheduled Castes, 38 for Scheduled Tribes, and 342 for the Other Backward Classes.

Feb 8, 2026 07:08 PM IST
Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 LIVE: List of districts where polls were held

The districts that went to polls were Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Parbhani, Dharashiv and Latur. The NCP factions, which contested as allies in their strongholds in western Maharashtra, especially in Pune, Satara, Solapur and Sangli.

Feb 8, 2026 06:53 PM IST
Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 LIVE: A litmus test for NCP factions

The Zila Parishad polls, which were held on a sombre note following the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, are seen as a litmus test for the NCP factions, which contested as allies in their strongholds in western Maharashtra, especially in Pune, Satara, Solapur and Sangli. While local leaders lauded the grassroots-level coordination as a “tribute to Ajit dada“, the top leadership remained cautious.

Feb 8, 2026 06:24 PM IST

Hi and welcome to Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 live blog.

The counting of votes for 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis across Maharashtra will begin at 10 am tomorrow. The local body polls which were postponed following the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash, would serve as a litmus test for the NCP factions.

Stay tuned here for updates on Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election

