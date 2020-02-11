Chhatarpur (Delhi) Assembly Election Results 2020 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Chhatarpur Election Results 2020: There are 70 assembly seats in Delhi. Chhatarpur Election Results 2020: There are 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

Chhatarpur (Delhi) Assembly Election Results 2020 Live: The Delhi assembly constituency will go to polls on February 8. In the last assembly elections, the seat was won by Kartar Singh Tanwar of the AAP by a margin of 22240 votes. Kartar Singh Tanwar defeated BJP candidate ( Brahm Singh Tanwar ). The last state assembly elections in Delhi were held on February 7, 2015 to elect 70 members.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, the AAP won 67 of the 70 seats. The BJP got the remaining three seats. While the AAP secured 54.3% of the votes, BJP got 32%. There are a total of 1.46 crore registered voters in Delhi — 80,55,686 men, 66,35,635 women and 815 belonging to the third gender.

chhatarpur Assembly Election 2020 Candidate List Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Brahm Singh Tanwar BJP 1 8th Pass 67 66 Cr+ / 1 Cr+ Dinesh Tanwar IND 1 10th Pass 41 1 Cr+ / 0 Harsh Nath Verma IND 0 8th Pass 61 14 Th+ / 0 Kartar Singh Tanwar AAP 0 Others 57 23 Cr+ / 12 Cr+ Ram Khelavan Proutist Bloc, India 0 5th Pass 52 26 L+ / 0 Ram Priye Thakur Satya Bahumat Party 0 10th Pass 55 17 L+ / 30 Th+ Rana Sujeet Singh NCP 2 Graduate Professional 38 2 Cr+ / 6 L+ Rohit IND 0 10th Pass 30 23 L+ / 0 Sangeeta Singh Rashtriya Rashtrawadi Party 0 Graduate Professional 44 21 L+ / 0 Satish Lohia INC 3 8th Pass 49 56 Cr+ / 24 Cr+ Seema Verma Indian Praja Congress 0 Graduate 41 10 L+ / 0 Suraj Bharti BSP 0 8th Pass 37 12 L+ / 0 View More

The BJP hopes to replicate its 2019 Lok Sabha success in Delhi where Assembly elections are slated to be held on February 8.

Delhi voted overwhelmingly for the BJP in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, giving it all seven seats.

The party’s vote share rose from 32.19 per cent in the 2015 Assembly elections to 56.86 per cent in the May Lok Sabha elections. In the 2015 Assembly elections, however, it was reduced to just three of the 70 seats, the rest won by the AAP.

Since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has failed to win assembly elections in Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand, which is one reason why the party is desperate for a victory in Delhi. The party last held power in the capital in 1998.

