Chhata (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Chhata (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Chhata Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Laxmi Narayan. The Chhata seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

chhata Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Atul IND 0 12th Pass 32 Rs 4,31,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Karan Singh IND 6 10th Pass 29 Rs 6,60,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kulbhanu Kumar CPI 0 12th Pass 64 Rs 3,30,97,521 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 8,30,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Lakshminarayan IND 0 12th Pass 27 Rs 5,29,200 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Laxmi Narayan BJP 0 Post Graduate 69 Rs 14,05,79,164 ~ 14 Crore+ / Rs 29,50,000 ~ 29 Lacs+ Poonam Devi INC 0 8th Pass 28 Rs 45,89,295 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Prahalad Singh Chaudhry AAP 2 12th Pass 49 Rs 5,75,35,090 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 2,26,35,539 ~ 2 Crore+ Rajiv Sharma IND 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 25,70,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sonpal BSP 2 Post Graduate 45 Rs 1,35,02,941 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 73,70,075 ~ 73 Lacs+ Subrati Khan Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 10th Pass 56 Rs 31,50,000 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Tej Singh IND 0 5th Pass 54 Rs 95,26,000 ~ 95 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Tejpal Singh RLD 1 Post Graduate 72 Rs 16,10,73,213 ~ 16 Crore+ / Rs 12,70,000 ~ 12 Lacs+

chhata Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Laxmi Narayan BJP 0 Post Graduate 64 Rs 6,29,48,143 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 48,24,007 ~ 48 Lacs+ Atul Singh IND 0 Graduate 27 Rs 4,16,75,983 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 3,50,27,325 ~ 3 Crore+ Deepak Pandey IND 0 Graduate Professional 28 Rs 16,58,650 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 7,88,790 ~ 7 Lacs+ Kulbhanu Kumar CPI 0 12th Pass 59 Rs 3,21,13,829 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 6,85,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Mahesh Singh Kuntal IND 0 Graduate 28 Rs 4,76,196 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Pathak BSP 22 Graduate Professional 43 Rs 17,14,58,253 ~ 17 Crore+ / Rs 3,83,91,747 ~ 3 Crore+ Raju IND 0 8th Pass 35 Rs 3,75,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rishi Raj RLD 0 Post Graduate 44 Rs 9,02,12,216 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 3,32,14,291 ~ 3 Crore+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

chhata Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Tejpal Singh RLD 1 Post Graduate 62 Rs 5,13,20,577 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ajay Pal Singh RLM 0 10th Pass 36 Rs 12,00,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hemant IND 0 Graduate 35 Rs 7,14,78,136 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Kumar Sen IND 0 12th Pass 31 Rs 16,80,610 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Laxmi Narayan BSP 0 Post Graduate 59 Rs 4,30,07,530 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 35,12,534 ~ 35 Lacs+ Lok Mani Kant Jadaun SP 0 Graduate 31 Rs 9,53,903 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Madho IND 0 Literate 77 Rs 55,50,000 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohan Singh Rajput JKP 3 Post Graduate 55 Rs 99,42,600 ~ 99 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Moho. Ashraf (dr. Shekh) VIP 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 75,24,243 ~ 75 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shyam Sundar IND 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 30,50,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Subhash Chand IND 1 5th Pass 36 Rs 2,02,50,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Tarun Kumar Seth BJP 2 Post Graduate 38 Rs 1,51,53,354 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 22,02,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ Tej Singh All India Minorities Front 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 1,68,29,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Virender IOP 0 Graduate 39 Rs 5,56,100 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

