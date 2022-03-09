Chharra (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Chharra (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Chharra Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Ravendra Pal Singh. The Chharra seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Chharra ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

chharra Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Akhilesh Kumar INC 0 Graduate 47 Rs 2,28,16,376 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Akshay Kumar IND 0 Graduate 30 Rs 7,42,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jasyeer IND 0 10th Pass 27 Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Laxmi Dhangar SP 0 Post Graduate 41 Rs 1,60,03,573 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 30,42,873 ~ 30 Lacs+ Rajesh Kumar Sharma Bharatiya Subhash Sena 1 8th Pass 42 Rs 7,07,500 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ravendra Pal Singh BJP 0 10th Pass 57 Rs 8,05,34,784 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Satish Kumar IND 0 8th Pass 37 Rs 93,28,193 ~ 93 Lacs+ / Rs 23,10,812 ~ 23 Lacs+ Sushil Kumar AAP 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 70,99,879 ~ 70 Lacs+ / Rs 3,20,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Tilak Raj BSP 1 12th Pass 51 Rs 2,28,17,563 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 18,94,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ Yad Karan Singh Jan Adhikar Party 0 Not Given 51 Rs 30,77,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Chharra Election Result 2017

chharra Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ravendra Pal Singh BJP 0 10th Pass 53 Rs 2,95,45,575 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Dharam Singh IND 0 Graduate 38 Rs 3,31,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr Mahendra Singh Urf Mahendra Kumar Manav Hit Party 1 Doctorate 35 Rs 17,20,327 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hemant Kumar Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 1,23,46,202 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Jai Prakash Pal Jan Adhikar Manch 0 Graduate 41 Rs 67,03,000 ~ 67 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Laxman Singh Yadav Lok Dal 1 5th Pass 57 Rs 33,77,201 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lokendra Pal Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 4,90,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Yadav RLD 0 10th Pass 40 Rs 4,20,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Munesh Kumar Sharma IND 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 7,04,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Radha Samtawadi Republican Party 0 8th Pass 34 Rs 6,40,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Kali IND 0 Not Given 61 Rs 35,00,000 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sagir BSP 2 12th Pass 47 Rs 6,48,89,869 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 1,90,35,279 ~ 1 Crore+ Sunil Dutt Sharma IND 0 Post Graduate 57 Rs 54,40,000 ~ 54 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Thakur Rakesh Singh SP 1 Graduate Professional 43 Rs 1,31,03,495 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Chharra Election Result 2012

chharra Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Rakesh Kr. SP 1 Graduate 39 Rs 4,79,694 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Aash Mohammad MD 0 8th Pass 49 Rs 2,31,73,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashok S.k. Giri/ashok Santoh Giri AITC 0 8th Pass 42 Rs 10,37,114 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhupesh Kumar Singh LP(S) 0 12th Pass 31 Rs 55,20,000 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Girand Singh JD(U) 1 12th Pass 52 Rs 36,32,612 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gulam Mohiuddin Alias Mohmmad Arif IND 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 94,71,096 ~ 94 Lacs+ / Rs 6,25,638 ~ 6 Lacs+ Kailash Babu Maurya IND 1 Graduate 34 Rs 18,65,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kishan Kumar IND 0 Post Graduate 51 Rs 5,33,40,882 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 22,16,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ Mahesh Kumar IND 0 8th Pass 20 Rs 4,90,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Moolchand Baghel BSP 1 12th Pass 46 Rs 1,02,76,970 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Mridulata Sharma IND 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 4,21,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mukesh Kumar Singh IND 0 Graduate Professional 26 Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Narendra PECP 0 10th Pass 39 Rs 2,35,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 77,463 ~ 77 Thou+ Nem Singh ASP 0 8th Pass 33 Rs 46,31,104 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Parvej Ahmed INC 1 Others 29 Rs 83,50,565 ~ 83 Lacs+ / Rs 20,30,800 ~ 20 Lacs+ Raj Bahadur IND 0 8th Pass 42 Rs 6,92,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 64,000 ~ 64 Thou+ Rajan Lal IOP 0 10th Pass 28 Rs 52,500 ~ 52 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Rakesh Yadav RLM 0 8th Pass 26 Rs 58,89,500 ~ 58 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Singh BJP 0 10th Pass 73 Rs 17,69,850 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramsahai Singh IJP 4 10th Pass 78 Rs 5,05,26,600 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ravendra Pal Singh JKP 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 1,08,72,816 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sahab Singh LD 1 Post Graduate 55 Rs 1,34,43,735 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 12,92,586 ~ 12 Lacs+ Shishupal Singh Yadav IND 0 Graduate 55 Rs 1,86,46,078 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,92,186 ~ 2 Lacs+ Sunil Dutt Sharma IND 0 Post Graduate 52 Rs 23,78,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

