Chhaprauli (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Chhaprauli (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Chhaprauli Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by RLD candidate Sahender Singh. The Chhaprauli seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Chhaprauli ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

chhaprauli Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sahender Singh RLD 0 12th Pass 53 Rs 38,04,96,393 ~ 38 Crore+ / Rs 2,79,89,390 ~ 2 Crore+ Asaphak Ittehad-E-Millait Council 1 8th Pass 40 Rs 22,14,788 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chaman Singh Aam Janta Party Rashtriya 0 12th Pass 55 Rs 6,10,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hukam Chand Sarvjan Samta Party 0 Literate 84 Rs 7,088 ~ 7 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Indu Singh Sarvodaya Bharat Party 0 Graduate Professional 46 Rs 2,03,00,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Kumar SP 0 Graduate 41 Rs 96,50,038 ~ 96 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Rajbala BSP 2 5th Pass 57 Rs 35,76,918 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Satender Singh BJP 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 49,96,039 ~ 49 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Savita Malik Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Literate 58 Rs 1,47,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Subhash Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 45 Rs 1,20,26,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Chhaprauli candidate of from Veer Pal Uttar Pradesh. Chhaprauli Election Result 2012

chhaprauli Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Veer Pal RLD 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 19,97,087 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Amit BhVSP 0 Graduate 26 Rs 6,20,545 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Arvind RLM 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 13,48,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Devpal BSP 1 Post Graduate 67 Rs 3,54,23,500 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Jaheer Ahamad PECP 0 Illiterate 48 Rs 9,36,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Kumar SP 0 Graduate 35 Rs 55,62,950 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 6,92,025 ~ 6 Lacs+ Ravindra IND 2 8th Pass 27 Rs 33,74,000 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 23,000 ~ 23 Thou+ Satyendra JD(U) 0 8th Pass 29 Rs 1,99,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Subhash LD 0 12th Pass 48 Rs 15,62,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vajid IND 0 8th Pass 28 Rs 2,44,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vedpal BJP 1 8th Pass 41 Rs 3,91,900 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

