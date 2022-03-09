Chhanbey (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Chhanbey (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Chhanbey (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by Apna Dal (Soneylal) candidate Rahul Prakash. The Chhanbey (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

chhanbey (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Bhagwati Prasad Chaudhary INC 0 Graduate Professional 68 Rs 2,97,32,675 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 33,59,626 ~ 33 Lacs+ Dhaneshwar BSP 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 1,67,23,225 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,15,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Dharmraj Kol CPI(ML)(L) 2 Graduate 35 Rs 1,18,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kirti SP 0 Post Graduate 28 Rs 39,04,385 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rahul Prakash Kol Apna Dal (Soneylal) 0 Graduate Professional 38 Rs 1,14,22,820 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Saroj Sargam Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Literate 35 Rs 11,86,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sarvesh Kumar Jan Adhikar Party 0 8th Pass 35 Rs 22,05,796 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shiv Pujan Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 0 Graduate Professional 26 Rs 9,75,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

chhanbey (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Rahul Prakash Apna Dal (Soneylal) 0 Graduate Professional 33 Rs 50,92,173 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhai Lal SP 0 10th Pass 53 Rs 1,41,36,543 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Dhaneshwar BSP 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 1,65,21,034 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,51,892 ~ 1 Lacs+ Dharmraj CPI(M) 0 Graduate 30 Rs 11,100 ~ 11 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Saroj Sargam Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal 0 Literate 30 Rs 7,22,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sindhora Devi Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Literate 36 Rs 6,51,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suresh CPI(ML)(L) 1 Literate 33 Rs 13,000 ~ 13 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sushil Kumarsushil Kumar Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 0 Graduate Professional 31 Rs 9,75,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vakeel Kumar Saroj RLD 0 Graduate 25 Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

chhanbey (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Bhailal SP 0 10th Pass 48 Rs 88,70,000 ~ 88 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Adalat Prasad QED 0 Graduate 31 Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Babu Lal IJP 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 4,15,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhagwati Prasad Chaudhary INC 1 Graduate Professional 48 Rs 1,44,52,727 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Hinchh Lal IND 0 Graduate 51 Rs 1,15,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lal Chand BC 0 Graduate 49 Rs 3,50,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lalloo Swarashtra Jan Party 0 Literate 41 Rs 1,37,477 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahadev CPI(ML)(L) 0 Literate 56 Rs 8,97,500 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mewa Lal LJP 0 8th Pass 46 Rs 1,16,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajaram BJP 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 8,49,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Nihor JaBhP 0 Literate 60 Rs 11,40,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Santosh Kumar IND 0 10th Pass 35 Rs 14,42,473 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shanti RLM 0 Literate 49 Rs 4,00,440 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 10,000 ~ 10 Thou+ Shashi Bhushan BSP 0 Graduate Professional 32 Rs 71,36,772 ~ 71 Lacs+ / Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Sriram Bharti PMSP 0 Literate 63 Rs 2,70,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 1,10,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Tarashankar MD 0 5th Pass 50 Rs 73,000 ~ 73 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

