Our party does not see politics as a profession: Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan’s political party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) managed to secure the third position in 12 constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections. MNM, which is barely 14-months old, has managed to achieve this on its debut.

Addressing the reporters gathered at his party office in Chennai on Friday, Kamal Haasan said, “People have voted for us in such a way that I can keep my heads held high. They trusted us without expecting anything in return, I take this opportunity to thank them for their support, we have a long way to go, have many things to do.”

Haasan’s MNM contested in all the 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and also in the by-polls held for 22 constituencies in the state. In North Chennai, Central Chennai, South Chennai, Coimbatore, Pollachi, Tirupur Sriperumbudur, Erode, Salem, Madurai, Puducherry and Tiruvallur constituencies, MNM have managed to secure the third position. In Sriperumbudur constituency, MNM’s Lok Sabha candidate Sridhar secured close to lakh votes and pushed other Third front alternative parties like TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK and Seeman’s NTK down.

The actor-turned-politician said their goal is to make Tamil Nadu serve as an example for other Indian states. On hosting Big Boss season 3, Kamal Haasan said Politics is not his profession and Makkal Needhi Maiam doesn’t see it that way. “I am an artist. You cannot make politics as a profession, this is my extra-curricular responsibility,” he said.

When asked why MNM didn’t perform well in rural areas as it did in urban areas, Haasan said, “The reason behind our performance in those areas is largely due to lack of poverty and lack of awareness. We will work hard to address their issues by holding Gram Panchayath meetings.”

“I congratulate Narendra Modi on his victory. As a Tamilian, I just have one demand to him; treat Tamil Nadu on par with other Indian states you managed to win in this election. The government should bring schemes which do not affect our farmers. Makkal Needhi Maiam doesn’t oppose projects like Hydrocarbon, Methane, etc.; but implementing them in delta regions of the state is affecting agricultural operations.. The government should have a look at other countries on how and where they have implemented these projects and then they should put into action here,” Haasan said.