Chenga Assembly Election Result 2026 LIVE: Winner, Vote Share and Party-wise Trends

Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 will be declared on May 4. Here’s how and where to check live vote counting updates online.
Chenga Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: The Chenga Assembly constituency went to polls on 09 Apr 2026. This time, key candidates contesting from the Chenga seat include Abdul Rahman, Abdur Rahim Ahmed, and Aftadur Ali Khan from major parties like IND, INC, and IND.
In the 2021 assembly elections, the candidates are as follows – All India United Democratic Front Ashraful Hussain, Asom Gana Parisad Rabiul Hussain, Indian National Congress Sukur Ali Ahmed and others. In the last Chenga Assembly elections, the All India United Democratic Front party’s Ashraful Hussain won by a margin of 51,939 votes. The Asom Gana Parisad’s Rabiul Hussain was the runner up securing 23,373 votes.
The total electorate in this constituency is approximately 1,35,033, including male and female voters across urban and rural segments.
Stay tuned for LIVE updates on vote counting, party-wise trends, and final results for the Chenga seat.
Chenga Election Results 2026 LIVE Vote Counting
Track live vote counting and real-time updates for the Chenga assembly seat. Get round-wise updates, leading candidates, and party-wise performance.
Live Chenga Election Results
Chenga (Assam) Assembly Election 2026 Candidates List
Check here the Chenga constituency candidates complete information related to party, property and family background.
chenga CANDIDATE LIST 2026
Chenga Last 3 Years Election Results, Winner, Runner-up
Check here which party’s candidate won and who lost in the last assembly elections in Chenga.
chenga RESULTS IN PAST ELECTIONS
Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Constituency-Wise
Check here the Live Results of Assam Election all constituencies and Find out here which party’s candidate was ahead and who was behind.
|Sr.
|Constituency
|Candidate
|State
|Party
|Status
|1
|BAJALI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|2
|BHAWANIPUR-SORBHOG
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|3
|BAKSA (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|4
|MANAS
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|5
|BARPETA (SC)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|6
|CHENGA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|7
|MANDIA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|8
|PAKABETBARI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|9
|BEHALI (SC)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|10
|BISWANATH
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|11
|GOHPUR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|12
|ABHAYAPURI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|13
|BONGAIGAON
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|14
|SRIJANGRAM
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|15
|BORKHOLA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|16
|DHOLAI (SC)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|17
|KATIGORAH
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|18
|LAKHIPUR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|19
|SILCHAR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|20
|SONAI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|21
|UDHARBOND
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|22
|MAHMORA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|23
|SONARI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|24
|BIJNI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|25
|SIDLI CHIRANG (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|26
|DALGAON
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|27
|MANGALDAI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|28
|SIPAJHAR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|29
|DHEMAJI (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|30
|JONAI (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|31
|SISSIBORGAON
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|32
|BILASIPARA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|33
|BIRSING-JARUA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|34
|DHUBRI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|35
|GAURIPUR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|36
|GOLAKGANJ
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|37
|CHABUA-LAHOWAL
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|38
|DIBRUGARH
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|39
|DULIAJAN
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|40
|KHOWANG
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|41
|NAHARKATIA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|42
|TINGKHONG
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|43
|HAFLONG (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|44
|DUDHNOI (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|45
|GOALPARA EAST
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|46
|GOALPARA WEST (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|47
|JALESWAR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|48
|BOKAKHAT
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|49
|DERGAON
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|50
|GOLAGHAT
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|51
|KHUMTAI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|52
|SARUPATHAR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|53
|ALGAPUR-KATLICHERRA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|54
|HAILAKANDI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|55
|BINNAKANDI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|56
|HOJAI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|57
|LUMDING
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|58
|JORHAT
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|59
|MARIANI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|60
|TEOK
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|61
|TITABOR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|62
|BOKO-CHAYGAON (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|63
|CHAMARIA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|64
|HAJO-SUALKUCHI (SC)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|65
|KAMALPUR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|66
|PALASBARI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|67
|RANGIA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|68
|DIMORIA (SC)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|69
|DISPUR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|70
|GUWAHATI CENTRAL
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|71
|JALUKBARI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|72
|NEW GUWAHATI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|73
|BOKAJAN (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|74
|DIPHU (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|75
|HOWRAGHAT (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|76
|BAOKHUNGRI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|77
|DOTMA (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|78
|GOSSAIGAON
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|79
|KOKRAJHAR (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|80
|PARBATJHORA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|81
|BIHPURIA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|82
|DHAKUAKHANA (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|83
|LAKHIMPUR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|84
|NOWBOICHA (SC)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|85
|RONGONADI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|86
|MAJULI (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|87
|JAGIROAD (SC)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|88
|LAHARIGHAT
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|89
|MORIGAON
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|90
|BARHAMPUR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|91
|DHING
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|92
|KALIABOR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|93
|NAGAON-BATADRABA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|94
|RAHA (SC)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|95
|RUPAHIHAT
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|96
|SAMAGURI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|97
|BARKHETRI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|98
|NALBARI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|99
|TIHU
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|100
|DEMOW
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|101
|NAZIRA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|102
|SIBSAGAR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|103
|BARCHALLA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|104
|DHEKIAJULI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|105
|NADUAR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|106
|RANGAPARA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|107
|TEZPUR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|108
|MANKACHAR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|109
|KARIMGANJ NORTH
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|110
|KARIMGANJ SOUTH
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|111
|PATHARKANDI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|112
|RAM KRISHNA NAGAR (SC)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|113
|GORESWAR
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|114
|TAMULPUR (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|115
|DIGBOI
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|116
|DOOM DOOMA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|117
|MAKUM
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|118
|MARGHERITA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|119
|SADIYA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|120
|TINSUKIA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|121
|BHERGAON
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|122
|MAZBAT
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|123
|TANGLA
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|124
|UDALGURI (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|125
|AMRI (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
|126
|RONGKHANG (ST)
|Awaited
|Assam
|awaited
Most exit polls for the Assam Assembly Elections 2026 project a clear return of the BJP-led government under Himanta Biswa Sarma, with forecasts consistently giving the NDA a comfortable majority in the 126-seat Assembly.
Assam registered its highest voter turnout on April 9, with the Election Commission (EC) placing it at 85.91%. The turnout is 1.24 percentage points higher than the previous record of 84.67% in the 2016 election, when the BJP first came to power after 15 years of Congress governments. Of the state’s 126 constituencies, 18 registered a voter turnout above 90%.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC), United People’s Party Liberal, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), others, are among the key parties contesting the polls.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC), United People’s Party Liberal, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), others, are among the key parties contesting the polls.