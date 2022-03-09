Chauri-chaura (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Chauri-chaura (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Chauri-chaura Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Sangeeta Yadav. The Chauri-chaura seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Chauri Chaura ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

chauri-chaura Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ajay Kumar Singh IND 0 Graduate Professional 52 Rs 48,54,68,075 ~ 48 Crore+ / Rs 3,75,39,890 ~ 3 Crore+ Akhilesh AAP 0 10th Pass 39 Rs 57,25,616 ~ 57 Lacs+ / Rs 23,17,585 ~ 23 Lacs+ Brijesh Chandra Lal SP 0 Graduate 49 Rs 3,64,15,749 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 49,00,000 ~ 49 Lacs+ Jitendra INC 0 Post Graduate 48 Rs 1,00,08,752 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 4,42,021 ~ 4 Lacs+ Radhika IND 0 Literate 46 Rs 1,08,60,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Rahul Satya Bahumat Party 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 2,14,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rakesh IND 0 Post Graduate 56 Rs 1,05,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh Prasad Jan Adhikar Party 0 10th Pass 48 Rs 70,94,471 ~ 70 Lacs+ / Rs 16,00,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ Sanjay Kumar Sharma Aam Janta Party (India) 0 Doctorate 35 Rs 90,584 ~ 90 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sarvan Kumar Nishad BJP 0 Graduate Professional 31 Rs 72,996 ~ 72 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sonu Rai Mera Adhikaar Rashtriya Dal 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 44,50,112 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 1,40,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Virendra BSP 1 Graduate 63 Rs 3,50,11,234 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 51,00,000 ~ 51 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Chauri Chaura candidate of from Sangeeta Yadav Uttar Pradesh. Chauri-chaura Election Result 2017

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Chauri Chaura candidate of from Jay Prakash Uttar Pradesh. Chauri-chaura Election Result 2012

chauri-chaura Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Jay Prakash BSP 0 Graduate 40 Rs 3,39,48,031 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 18,19,995 ~ 18 Lacs+ Amar Nath LJP 0 Graduate Professional 29 Rs 5,61,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anup Kumar Pandey SP 0 Graduate 25 Rs 13,72,780 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Atul Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 51,97,000 ~ 51 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Avijit IND 0 Not Given 30 Rs 31,65,000 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Babu Lal IND 0 Graduate 42 Rs 13,00,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Birbal LD 0 8th Pass 27 Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Deep Chandra IND 0 12th Pass 28 Rs 75,000 ~ 75 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Dhirendra LPSP 0 10th Pass 28 Rs 22,750 ~ 22 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Harilal PECP 0 Graduate 65 Rs 93,34,596 ~ 93 Lacs+ / Rs 47,000 ~ 47 Thou+ Harishchandra IND 1 Graduate 55 Rs 4,86,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Iswar Chand IND 2 Graduate 48 Rs 13,16,20,000 ~ 13 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Jai Ram IND 0 8th Pass 44 Rs 7,55,027 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Keshavnath IND 5 Post Graduate 43 Rs 86,37,500 ~ 86 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Kusum Singh JD(U) 0 Graduate 30 Rs 20,62,500 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 32,000 ~ 32 Thou+ Madho Prasad INC 0 8th Pass 57 Rs 77,62,697 ~ 77 Lacs+ / Rs 14,27,800 ~ 14 Lacs+ Nar Singh IND 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 1,85,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nilesh SBSP 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 71,60,577 ~ 71 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Om Prakash IND 0 Post Graduate 63 Rs 6,32,74,000 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Raja Ram IND 0 Literate 35 Rs 26,42,000 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajendra Prasad Gupta IND 0 8th Pass 0 Rs 80,000 ~ 80 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Keval JKP 0 12th Pass 59 Rs 4,09,96,237 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Nakshtra IND 11 12th Pass 51 Rs 3,08,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Pyare IND 0 8th Pass 41 Rs 5,12,756 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Suresh IND 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 15,69,776 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 3,50,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Shiv Mandir RLM 0 Graduate 55 Rs 35,15,653 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 4,41,260 ~ 4 Lacs+ Shiv Prasad IND 0 10th Pass 28 Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suresh IND 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 6,70,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Kumar NCP 0 Graduate 48 Rs 44,81,360 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Viksham IND 0 5th Pass 60 Rs 11,80,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinay Kumar Singh BJP 1 Graduate 50 Rs 2,25,53,481 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 7,13,147 ~ 7 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

