Chaubattakhal (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Chaubattakhal (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttarakhand has 70 Assembly seats. The Uttarakhand Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Chaubattakhal Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Satpal Maharaj . The Chaubattakhal seat is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in the Uttarakhand

chaubattakhal Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anu Pant Uttarakhand Kranti Dal (Democratic) 0 Graduate Professional 35 Rs 1,08,74,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Arun Kumar IND 0 Graduate 48 Rs 30,60,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Ashwani Gusain IND 0 Post Graduate 29 Rs 6,93,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Digmohan Negi AAP 0 Graduate 43 Rs 54,18,220 ~ 54 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Jay Parkash SP 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 13,42,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Keshar Singh INC 0 12th Pass 51 Rs 10,49,05,131 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 1,50,39,606 ~ 1 Crore+ Satpal Maharaj BJP 0 12th Pass 70 Rs 87,34,13,319 ~ 87 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Shekhar Singh Uttarakhand Raksha Morcha 0 10th Pass 55 Rs 68,50,000 ~ 68 Lacs+ / Rs 12,00,000 ~ 12 Lacs+

chaubattakhal Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Satpal Maharaj BJP 0 Others 65 Rs 80,25,55,607 ~ 80 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Anu Pant Uttarakhand Kranti Dal (Democratic) 0 Graduate Professional 29 Rs 18,81,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 6,50,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Bhartendu BSP 0 8th Pass 41 Rs 1,76,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chndra Mohan Mundepi SP 0 8th Pass 57 Rs 5,25,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kavinder Istwal IND 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 1,46,88,242 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Manju Rawat IND 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 57,68,000 ~ 57 Lacs+ / Rs 8,99,600 ~ 8 Lacs+ Nandan Singh Rawat IND 0 12th Pass 67 Rs 1,12,43,060 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Poonam Kaintura Prajamandal Party 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 1,45,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Prem Sundriyal UTTARAKHAND PARIVARTAN PARTY 0 10th Pass 57 Rs 27,88,500 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajpal Singh Bisht INC 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 13,29,420 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramendra Singh Bhandari IND 0 Doctorate 38 Rs 6,75,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Satendra Singh IND 0 8th Pass 37 Rs 4,65,641 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Subodh Pokhriyal UKD 0 Graduate Professional 26 Rs 3,24,687 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 9,27,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ Sunder Singh Chauhan IND 0 8th Pass 69 Rs 1,95,64,883 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 41,278 ~ 41 Thou+ Sushil Chandra Rashtriya Adarsh Party 0 Post Graduate 46 Rs 28,28,900 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

In the 2017 Assembly elections, voters in Uttarakhand gave overwhelming support to the BJP. With 57 or over 80 per cent of the total 70 seats, the BJP registered a comprehensive victory in Uttarakhand, which saw seven chief ministers since 2000 and no majority for any single party after 2002. If the BJP banked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name, the Congress in Uttarakhand had Rawat as its leader.

Although the Congress finished with a tally of only 11 seats — its worst ever defeat since the hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000 — its chief minister Harish Rawat lost from both the seats he contested.

The percentage of female voters in the 2017 Assembly elections was higher than male voters. Yet, the state elected just five women — Mamta Rakesh (Bhagwanpur), Meena Gangola (Gangolihat), Indira Hridayesh (Haldwani), Rekha Arya (Someshwar), Ritu Khanduri (Yamkeshwar).

While BJP managed to win 31 seats in Uttarakhand in 2012, the Congress won 32 and with the support of BSP’s 3 candidates, it formed the government in 2012.

