Chattarpur (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Chattarpur (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: The Jharkhand Assembly elections were held in five phases starting from November 30. More than 2.26 crore electors voted to elect 81 MLAs. (There is one nominated member in the 82-seat Jharkhand House.) The BJP won 43 seats in the Assembly election of 2014, and with 5 MLAs from Opposition parties joining the party recently, it has 48 seats in the outgoing Assembly.

BJP was in power in Jharkhand, which has a large tribal population, and an alliance of Opposition parties — mainly the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) — made a bid to oust the Raghubar Das government.

chattarpur Assembly Election 2019 Candidate List Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Awdesh Ram Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 0 12th Pass 39 Forty-Six Lakh+ / 0 Birendra Kumar Paswan BSP 1 Graduate 44 Thirty Lakh+ / 0 Dharmendra Prakash Badal JVM(P) 0 Graduate 33 One Crore+ / 0 Janeshwar Ram CPI 0 5th Pass 49 Six Lakh+ / 0 Naresh Kumar Bharti SP 0 10th Pass 32 Fifty Lakh+ / 0 Pushpa Devi BJP 0 Literate 46 Fifty-Eight Lakh+ / Twenty-One Lakh+ Radha Krishana Kishor AJSU Party 1 Graduate 61 One Crore+ / 0 Shashikant Kumar LJP 0 Graduate Professional 28 Thirty-Eight Lakh+ / 0 Sudha Chaudhary JD(U) 2 Post Graduate 53 One Crore+ / 0 Sumitra Paswan Jai Prakash Janata Dal 0 Graduate 60 Two Crore+ / Forty Thousand+ Vijay Kumar RJD 0 Graduate 44 Three Crore+ / Sixty-Six Lakh+ Vipul Paswan Jan Sangharsh Virat Party 0 10th Pass 30 Two Lakh+ / 0 View More

While the Opposition parties tried to recoup after a dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections. the ruling BJP hoped to win 65-plus tally in the 81-member Assembly with the “Ghar Ghar Raghubar” campaign.

Their main poll plank was the government’s work on “effective implementation” of central schemes and setting up of companies under Momentum Jharkhand to provide employment.

The BJP had never won a simple majority on its own in the state — formed in 2000. An analysis of the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly election results shows that as many as 23 per cent of the seats were decided by a margin of less than 5,000 votes. In at least five seats, the victory margin was less than 1,000 votes. Similarly, five seats were decided by a margin of between 1,000 to 2,000 votes.

