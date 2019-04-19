Toggle Menu
Chaturvedi’s resignation reflection on my leadership: Cong’s chief spokesperson

Chaturvedi was miffed at the reinstatement of some party workers, who had misbehaved with her, and she resigned from the party and joined the Shiv Sena on Friday.

Surjewala was addressing a press conference at AICC HQ. (File)

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala Friday said the resignation of Priyanka Chaturvedi, who was the party’s national spokesperson and convenor of its media cell, was a reflection on his leadership.

Addressing a press conference here, Surjewala said, “Every time a party member leaves, it’s a matter of pain for us. People look for career progression. We wish all of them well, including Priyanka Chaturvedi. I must frankly and on record concede, yes, it’s a reflection on my leadership.”

After quitting all posts in the party, Chaturvedi had sent her resignation to Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders.

“In the last few weeks certain things have convinced me that my services are not valued in the organisation and that I have reached the end of the road. At the same time I also feel that more time that I spend in the organisation will be at the cost of my own self respect and dignity,”Chaturvedi said in her resignation letter.

Chaturvedi had lashed out at the party in public on Thursday and accused it of giving preference to “lumpen goons” over those who had given their “sweat and blood” to the Congress.

