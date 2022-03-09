Charkhari (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Charkhari (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Charkhari Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Brijbhushan. The Charkhari seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

charkhari Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anil Kumar Singh Gour IND 0 Not Given 32 Rs 31,53,795 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 2,01,302 ~ 2 Lacs+ Bhuvanendra Narayan Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 47,70,000 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Brij Bhushan Rajput BJP 5 Graduate 39 Rs 19,42,86,480 ~ 19 Crore+ / Rs 9,96,193 ~ 9 Lacs+ Kunvarlal Right to Recall Party 0 8th Pass 41 Rs 10,22,500 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nirdosh Kumar Dixit INC 1 Post Graduate 39 Rs 1,54,07,160 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 23,60,458 ~ 23 Lacs+ Premnarayan AAP 0 8th Pass 46 Rs 56,30,000 ~ 56 Lacs+ / Rs 3,50,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Ramjeevan SP 9 10th Pass 62 Rs 3,44,16,855 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 24,00,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ Santosh Singh Jan Adhikar Party 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 5,19,48,000 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 24,46,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ Vinod Kumar BSP 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 48,70,000 ~ 48 Lacs+ / Rs 5,70,000 ~ 5 Lacs+

charkhari Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Brijbhushan BJP 6 Graduate 35 Rs 16,64,13,023 ~ 16 Crore+ / Rs 25,10,569 ~ 25 Lacs+ Arjun Singh IND 0 12th Pass 35 Rs 7,78,822 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dilip Singh RLD 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 8,69,561 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hemlata Kushwaha Jan Adhikar Manch 0 Post Graduate 41 Rs 1,95,29,706 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 38,00,000 ~ 38 Lacs+ Jitendra Kumar BSP 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 1,22,80,411 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 65,78,349 ~ 65 Lacs+ Kunwarlal IND 0 8th Pass 36 Rs 1,10,702 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Luxmi Prasad IND 0 Post Graduate 69 Rs 69,90,000 ~ 69 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Premchandra IND 0 12th Pass 48 Rs 5,25,672 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 10,000 ~ 10 Thou+ Rambhuwan Singh Urf Prabhat IND 0 Graduate 36 Rs 78,61,000 ~ 78 Lacs+ / Rs 1,10,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Susheel Kumar Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 0 10th Pass 40 Rs 58,38,236 ~ 58 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Urmila Devi SP 0 Literate 50 Rs 91,29,252 ~ 91 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Charkhari candidate of from Uma Bharti Uttar Pradesh. Charkhari Election Result 2012

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Charkhari Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state.