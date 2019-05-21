Chargesheet filed in 13 cases against Azam Khan

THE RAMPUR police have filed chargesheets in 13 of 15 cases registered against senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan during the election campaign last month on charges of hate speech, making objectionable, derogatory remarks against the district magistrate and other officials and also violation of model code of conduct. The chargesheets were filed over the past two weeks.

Advertising

Azam Khan is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Rampur.

The police have written to the government seeking prosecution sanction against Azam under IPC section 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) in five cases while chargesheets have been filed under other charges in these cases, the investigating officers said. As many as 13 FIRs and two non-cognizable reports (NCRs) were lodged against Azam Khan at nine police stations of Rampur last month. All the cases were registered between April 2 and April 26.

Three FIRs were registered at Shahabad police station while two each at Civil Lines and City Kotwali police stations. One each case was registered at Tanda, Shahzad Nagar, Milak, Bhot, Bilaspur and Khajuria police stations. The police had filed one NCR each at Swaar and Ganj police stations.

Advertising

Additional Superintendent of Police, Rampur, Arun Kumar Singh, said, “Investigations in two cases against Azam Khan are still under way while chargesheets have been filed in 13 cases including two NCRs in which the police had sought court’s permission for investigation. Since punishment in all these cases are below seven years, chargesheets have been filed without making arrest of the accused.”

He added that letters were sent to the state government seeking prosecution sanction against Azam Khan under IPC section 153-A. Except for two cases in which Congress leaders are complainants, all cases against Azam Khan had been filed by government officials on poll duty.

The first case against Azam was lodged on April 2 at City Kotwali police station for allegedly making objectionable and derogatory remarks against the district magistrate and other officials at Samajwadi Party office in Rampur while the last case against him was registered on April 26 at Shahabad police station again on charges of making objectionable and derogatory remarks against the district magistrate and other officials during a speech. Chargesheets have been filed in these two cases too, apart from 11 others.