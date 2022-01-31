As Channi drops in, on other side is AAP’s ‘humble man’ in ‘safe’ seat

A village mobile repair shop owner from Ugoke village in Barnala district, Labh Singh suddenly finds himself in one of the most high-profile contests of this Punjab election. Sunday evening came the surprise news that facing the Aam Aadmi Party candidate from the Bhadaur Assembly constituency will be Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

It will be the second seat from where Channi will contest, as the Congress seeks to cash in on the unexpected popularity of its last-minute CM. Chamkaur Sahib, the other seat from where Channi, Punjab’s first Dalit CM, is fighting, falls in Doaba, which has a large Scheduled Caste population.

A reserved constituency, Bhadaur had been won by AAP in 2017, along with the nearby constituencies of Dirba, Barnala and Mehal Kalan, in the Malwa belt. AAP Bharaur candidate Pirmal Singh Dhaula had won comprehensively, beating the Akali Dal runner-up by over 20,000 votes, garnering 44.14% of the votes.

Proving this support was not a fluke, AAP had also won the Lok Sabha election from Sangrur under which Bhadaur falls in 2019. In the Bharaur Assembly segment alone, AAP’s Bhagwant Singh Mann had a 10,000-vote lead over his rival.

Channi’s entry now has shaken AAP’s confidence of having it easy here.

Despite Dhaula switching to the Congress, its current nominee Labh Singh has been working hard on the ground. A 35-year-old who studied up to Class 12 before learning to repair mobiles and opening a shop, the father of two has proved a quick learner. After joining AAP full-time, he has risen from the ranks, from halka in-charge, to block and circle president.

In the affidavit that he filed along with his nomination, he listed a Hero Honda 2014 motorcycle as his asset.

Labh Singh was also under consideration for a ticket in the 2017 Assembly polls before AAP decided to go with Dhaula, who has a strong presence among some worker unions in the area.

Labh Singh told The Indian Express he had been inundated with “congratulatory phone calls and messages” since the announcement regarding Channi. “I am being told by people that I will make history by defeating the sitting CM. My logic is simple. Had the CM done any development work in his own constituency of Chamkaur Sahib, he would not have had to shift to another seat,” he argues.

The son of a driver, Labh Singh also talks about his humble background and says he is “fully committed to AAP”. “I am associated with the party since 2013 when the party came to Punjab.” He also claims that since Dhaula joined the Congresss, the latter’s influence has waned.

Senior AAP MLA and Leader of Opposition, Harpal Singh Cheema, who is fighting from neighbouring Dirba, says the Congress hopes of increasing its influence in the area will fail. “They know these areas are AAP strongholds and they think they can turn the tide in Bhadaur and Barnala by fielding Channi. But they are mistaken. This young man, Labh Singh, who lives in a two-room house with his family, will defeat the CM,” said Cheema.

AAP state president Raghav Chadha and Mann, its CM face, also assert this. “Channi is most welcome, but he will be defeated by an AAP ground worker. The people of the constituency are already saying that they will teach the CM a lesson,” said Mann.

Chadha said Channi will lose from Chamkaur Sahib as well. “That is why he has come to Bhadaur..”

Speaking to mediapersons after filing his nomination from Bhadaur Monday, Channi said he was fighting elections from Malwa region to improve the area. “Badal saab was CM and then Capt Saab (Amarinder Singh) too (both contestants from Malwa), but this area has remained backward. I have come as ‘Sudama’ and the people of this area are ‘Krishna’ for me,” he said.

On AAP claims that he would also lose Chamkaur Sahib besides Bhadaur, Channi said: “(Arvind) Kejriwal has lost his mental balance. I challenge him to fight against me from any seat.”