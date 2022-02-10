scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 09, 2022
Breaking News

Channi’s Bhadaur visit: Protests, cricket and a game of cards

In village Kotdhunna of his constituency, farmer union BKU (Ugrahan) members raised slogans against him. One Bhana Sidhu, who is supporter of SSM candidate Lakha Sidhana, was also present there to raise slogans.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
February 10, 2022 1:28:11 am
Channi’s Bhadaur visit: Protests, cricket and a game of cardsChanni playing cards with villagers at Kotdhuuna, Wednesday.

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi undertook his third campaign visit to his constituency Bhadaur Wednesday. While he faced protests at three places, he tried to woo voters in his own style by playing cards with elders and cricket with youngsters. He also addressed short public meetings.

In village Kotdhunna of his constituency, farmer union BKU (Ugrahan) members raised slogans against him. One Bhana Sidhu, who is supporter of SSM candidate Lakha Sidhana, was also present there to raise slogans.

Farmers asked questions of pending compensation of damaged cotton crop, jobs to the unemployed, farm loan waiver and other issues. Channi had to leave this spot to move ahead. He faced protests at Bhaini Chhanna and Fatehgarh Chhana villages as well from BKU (Ugrahan). The union is strong in these parts.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

However, at village Aspal Khurd, he stopped to see the cricket tournament of youngsters and also batted for one over. Channi asked youngsters to bowl him out and promised Rs 5,000 reward, said villagers. The CM remained not out.

On his way back, Channi once again went to village Kotdhuuna where elders were playing cards and he sat with them to play a game where he appealed, “Do vote for me…”

Channi posted a video on his Facebook page learning how to play ‘seep’ from village elders.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 09: Latest News

Advertisement