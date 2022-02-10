Channi’s Bhadaur visit: Protests, cricket and a game of cards

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi undertook his third campaign visit to his constituency Bhadaur Wednesday. While he faced protests at three places, he tried to woo voters in his own style by playing cards with elders and cricket with youngsters. He also addressed short public meetings.

In village Kotdhunna of his constituency, farmer union BKU (Ugrahan) members raised slogans against him. One Bhana Sidhu, who is supporter of SSM candidate Lakha Sidhana, was also present there to raise slogans.

Farmers asked questions of pending compensation of damaged cotton crop, jobs to the unemployed, farm loan waiver and other issues. Channi had to leave this spot to move ahead. He faced protests at Bhaini Chhanna and Fatehgarh Chhana villages as well from BKU (Ugrahan). The union is strong in these parts.

However, at village Aspal Khurd, he stopped to see the cricket tournament of youngsters and also batted for one over. Channi asked youngsters to bowl him out and promised Rs 5,000 reward, said villagers. The CM remained not out.

On his way back, Channi once again went to village Kotdhuuna where elders were playing cards and he sat with them to play a game where he appealed, “Do vote for me…”

Channi posted a video on his Facebook page learning how to play ‘seep’ from village elders.