Channi will lose from both seats, says Kejriwal

Aam Admi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal Sunday claimed that Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi will lose from both constituencies — Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur. Kejriwal said that AAP conducted surveys thrice and in all of them it was ahead in both the seats.

“In all the three surveys, the Aam Aadmi Party was ahead in both the seats. According to the survey, in Chamkaur Sahib, Channi was liked by 35 per cent people and 52 per cent people chose Aam Aadmi Party. On the other hand, in Bhadaur, the second constituency from where Channi is contesting, 48 percent people liked the AAP candidate while Channi was liked by only 30 percent people,” he said.

Kejriwal also questioned why CM Channi had not been arrested yet by Enforcement Directorate (ED).

While attacking CM Channi, Kejriwal said, “We have come to know that Channi’s nephew confessed to ED that all the money recovered was of Punjab CM. So why is ED not arresting Channi? Because otherwise CM should had been arrested by now on the statement of his nephew.”

“Channi got allegations against him probed from officers who were from same area where sand mining was going on & they might be helping Channi in theft of sand. Bhagwant Mann will conduct real probe after becoming CM. How can someone give clean chit to himself ?” said Kejriwal on claims of clean chit by CM Channi in sand mining allegations.

AAP Punjab’s chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann attacked the Congress and said that the leaders of the party who cannot contest the elections together, what good future will they give to Punjab.

Mann said, “There is tussle between Congress leaders. Raja Warring has accused Manpreet Badal of trying to defeat him. Former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s wife Preneet Kaur, who is currently a Congress MP, is campaigning against the Congress candidate for her husband. Similarly, Chief Minister Channi’s brother is contesting against Congress candidate and he has full support of Channi from inside. The son of Congress government minister Rana Gurjit Singh is contesting the elections as an independent candidate from Sultanpur Lodhi assembly constituency and for that Rana Gurjit is campaigning against the Congress candidate there.”

Kejriwal and Mann campaigned in Amritsar in favour of party candidates Kunwar Vijay Pratap from Amritsar North, Inderbir Singh Nijhar from Amritsar South, Ajay Gupta from Amritsar Central, Jasbir Singh from Amritsar West and Jeevan Jyot Kaur from Amritsar East constituency.

AAP’s senior leader Manish Sisodia canvassed for party candidates KNS Kang from Dakha and Hakam Singh Thekedar from Raikot constituency in Ludhiana district.