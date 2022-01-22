scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 22, 2022
Channi threatens defamation suit against Kejriwal

🔴 Kejriwal had on Wednesday said that Channi was not a common man but a “dishonest man”.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
January 22, 2022 5:23:06 am
Charanjit Singh Channi, Arvind Kejriwal, defamation, Punjab Assembly elections 2022, Aaam Aadmi Party, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsPunjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi (File)

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday said he would sue his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal for defamation for calling him a “dishonest man”.

“I have requested my party to allow me to sue Kejriwal. I will file a defamation suit against him. I am forced to do this as he is calling me a dishonest man. He has put it on Twitter,” Channi said while addressing media in Chamkaur Sahib, his constituency.

Kejriwal had on Wednesday said that Channi was not a common man but a “dishonest man”. Kejriwal’s comment came after the ED had on Wednesday conducted raids in connection with an anti-money laundering probe, and seized cash amounting to over Rs 10 crore, including about Rs 8 crore from a relative of Channi.

