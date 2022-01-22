Channi threatens defamation suit against Kejriwal

January 22, 2022 5:23:06 am
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday said he would sue his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal for defamation for calling him a “dishonest man”.
“I have requested my party to allow me to sue Kejriwal. I will file a defamation suit against him. I am forced to do this as he is calling me a dishonest man. He has put it on Twitter,” Channi said while addressing media in Chamkaur Sahib, his constituency.
Kejriwal had on Wednesday said that Channi was not a common man but a “dishonest man”. Kejriwal’s comment came after the ED had on Wednesday conducted raids in connection with an anti-money laundering probe, and seized cash amounting to over Rs 10 crore, including about Rs 8 crore from a relative of Channi.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-