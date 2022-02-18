Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi demands probe into separatist allegations against Arvind Kejriwal

Two days after Kumar Vishwas, a former leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, alleged the party’s chief Arvind Kejriwal was ready to take support from separatist elements to become the CM of Punjab, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi Thursday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order an inquiry into the allegations.

In a tweet late Thursday, Channi said, “As CM of Punjab, I request Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji to order an impartial enquiry in the matter of @DrKumarVishwas Ji’s video. Politics aside, people of Punjab have paid a heavy price while fighting separatism. Hon’ble PM needs to address the worry of every Punjabi.”

His tweet came a few hours after the Additional Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Punjab issued a letter restraining the media from reproducing the content of Vishwas’ video. The letter was then overruled by CEO Dr S Karuna Raju, who said there was no bar on that.

The letter was withdrawn as the CEO can only make a recommendation to the Election Commission of India (ECI), and can’t take action.

The CEO has recommended to the ECI that the video be barred from being shared or reproduced.

Kejriwal has not reacted to the video.