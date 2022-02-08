Channi not a poor man by any yardstick, says Sukhbir

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal Monday launched an attack on CM Charanjit Singh Channi saying that he was “not a poor man by any yardstick”. He also called Congress’s CM face a “sand mafia kingpin”.

“If we are to use Rahul Gandhi’s yardstick to measure Channi’s wealth then even the Gandhi family is very poor,” said Sukhbir alleging that Channi’s worth was over Rs 500 crore.

He accused Channi of not raising his voice for Dalit rights.

Pointing out that Channi was a Cabinet minister for nearly five years before becoming CM, the SAD chief said: “However, he did not raise his voice to protect the interest of 4.5 lakh scheduled caste students who were not only denied SC scholarship but whose scholarship was embezzled by his cabinet colleague – Sadhu Singh Dharamsot.”

He said that Channi also did not object to scrapping of lakhs of blue cards which entitled weaker sections to subsidized ration.

Mocking PPCC chief Navjot Sidhu’s remarks that he will not be a showhorse, Sukhbir said that Rahul Gandhi had not only tied the horse but also locked it in the stable.

He also attacked AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for making tall poll promises. “He did not come to the state for five years. Eleven of his 20 legislators left the party. Today, he has come back to sell party tickets and earn crores. He has even given tickets to history sheeters and those with shady pasts. AAP’s Ludhiana North candidate Madan Lal Bagga was expelled from the SAD following complaints of his questionable dealings. The party’s Ludhiana Central candidate is a rape accused. AAP’s Sanaur candidate is a proclaimed offender”.

Sukhbir addressed public gatherings in support of R D Sharma in Ludhiana North during his tour to the city. He held public meetings at Chandar Nagar and Deep Nagar besides holding door to door campaign in Chawni Mohalla.