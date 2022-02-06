Announcing Channi as CM candidate will not change Congress’s fortunes in Punjab polls: BJP

The Congress’s decision to make Charanjit Singh Channi the chief ministerial candidate of the party will make no difference to its prospects in the forthcoming Assembly polls in Punjab, the BJP said on Sunday.

Reacting to the announcement by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi making Channi the party’s CM candidate, Union Jal Shakti Minister and BJP in-charge for Punjab Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, “The Congress is in a state of ruins owing to misgovernance, rampant corruption and internal squabbling and not even a miracle can save it now. The party is doomed beyond redemption and announcing someone as the CM face will not redeem it.” The BJP leader added that the infighting in the party will further intensify after Sunday’s announcement.

“Not only the Opposition parties, even some Congress leaders are raising the issue of corruption in public. Nominating one person as the CM face is not going to wash away the party’s sins of omission and commission during all these years,” Shekhawat said.