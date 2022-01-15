Channi from Chamkaur Sahib, Sidhu from Amritsar (East): Punjab Cong releases first list, drops four sitting MLAs

Punjab Congress has decided to field Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi from Chamkaur Sahib constituency and PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu from Amritsar (East). The party has also bet big on Malvika Sood, sister of Bollywood actor-turned-philanthropist Sonu Sood, deciding to field her from Moga while Punjab singer Sidhu Moosewala will contest from Mansa.

Ahead of the Assembly polls in the state, Congress on Saturday released its list of candidates for 86 seats, providing tickets to 60 sitting MLAs, which included 17 ministers and CM Channi. It has denied tickets to four sitting MLAs.

Among the sitting MLAs who have been denied tickets are Dr Harjot Kamal from Moga and Deputy Speaker Ajaib Singh Bhatti from Malout, where it has fielded AAP-turned-Congress MLA Rupinder Kaur Ruby.

Nathu Ram, the Balluana (SC) MLA, has been ignored, with Congress nominating Rajinder Kaur from the seat. Balwinder Singh Laddi from Sri Hargobindpur has also been denied a ticket. Laddi had quit Congress to join BJP but the grand old party had reportedly brought him back with the assurance of providing him a ticket. But Congress has now nominated Mandeep Singh Rangar Nangal in his place.

Channi’s brother, Dr Manohar Singh, who had resigned from government service to stake a claim for the party’s candidature from Bassi Pathana, has not been nominated. The party has instead fielded sitting MLA Gurpreet Singh GP, who was being backed by Sidhu.

Rajya Sabha member Partap Singh Bajwa, whose brother and sitting MLA Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa had joined BJP recently, has been nominated from Qadian.

Out of 18 ministers (including the CM), the Congress has given tickets to all of them except Brahm Mohindra, who has vacated his seat for his son Brahm Mohindra. He will contest from Patiala (rural).

Others would contest from their respective constituencies, including Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa from Dera Baba Nanak, Deputy CM OP Soni from Amritsar (Central), Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa from Fatehgarh Churian, Aruna Chaudhary from Dina Nagar (SC reserved) , Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria from Raja Sansi, Dr Raj Kumar Verka from Amritsar (west), Rana Gurjeet Singh from Kapurthala, Pargat Singh from Jalandhar (Cantt), Sangat Singh Gilzian from Urmur, Randeep Singh Nabha from Amloh, Gurkirat Singh Kotli from Khanna, Bharat Bhushan Ashu from Ludhiana (West), Amrinder Singh Raja Warring from Gidderbaha, Manpreet Singh Badal from Bathinda (urban), Razia Sultana from Malerkotla, Vijay Inder Singla from Sangrur.

The party has fielded four out of five former ministers, who were dropped from the Cabinet after the ouster of former CM Amarinder Singh. They include Sunder Shyam Arora from Hoshiarpur, Balbir Singh Sidhu from Mohali, Gurpreet Singh Kangar from Rajpura Phul and Sadhu Singh Dhramsot from Nabha (SC). Another former minister, Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi ,has joined BJP recently. The party is yet to nominate anyone from his Guruharsahai constituency.

Speaker of Vidhan Sabha, Rana Kanwarpal Singh, will contest from Anandpur Sahib while former CM Rajinder Kaur Bhattal will fight from Lehra.

In key constituencies, Jagwinder Pal Singh alias Jagga Majithia will take on SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia and Jagpal Singh Abulkhurana will contest from Lambi, a seat represented by former CM Parkash Singh Badal. The SAD is yet to declare their candidate from Lambi. Abulkhurana is the son of former minister late Gurnam Singh Abulkhuarana.

Sitting MLAs who have got tickets include Amit Vij from Pathankot, Barindermeet Singh Pahda from Gurdaspur, Harpartap Ajnala from Ajnala, Sukhwinder Singh Danny from Jandiala, Sunil Datti from Amritsar (North), Inderbir Singh Bolaria from Amritsar (South), Dr Dharambir Agnihotri from Tarn Taran, Harminder Singh Gill from Patti, Santokh Singh Bhalaipur from Baba Bakala (SC), Navtej Singh Cheema from Sultanpur Lodhi, BS Dhaliwal from Phagwara, Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia from Shahkot and Chaudhary Surinder Singh from Kartarpur (SC).

There are others, like Sushil Kumar Rinku from Jalandhar (West), Rajinder Beri from Jalandhar (Central), Avtar Singh Junior from Jalandhar (north), Indu Bala from Mukerian, Arun Dogra from Dasuya, Pawan Kumar Adya from Sham Churasi, Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal from Chabbewal (SC), Darshan Lal from Balachaur, Gurpreet Singh GP from Bassi Pathana, Kuljit Nagra from Fatehgarh Sahib, Sanjiv Talwar from Ludhiana (East), Surinder Dawar from Ludhiana (Central), Rakesh Pandey from Ludhiana (North), Lakhbir Singh Lakha from Payal, (SC), Darshan Singh Brar from Bagha Purana and Sukhjit Singh Kaka Lohgarh from Dharamkot.

Sitting MLA Kulbir Singh Zira will be in the poll battle from Zira, Parminder Singh Pinki from Ferozepur (city), Kushaldeeep Singh Kiki Dhillon from Faridkot, Pritam Singh Kotbhai from Bhucho Mandi (SC), Dalbir Singh Goldy from Dhuri, Hardyal Singh Kamboj from Rajpura, Madan Lal Jalalpur from Ghanaur and Rajinder Singh from Samana.

Punjab Youth Congress chief Barinder Singh Dhillon has been fielded from Ropar. Another PYC leader Amarpreet Singh Lally has won the battle against Channi’s choice Nimisha Mehta from Garhshankar. Former PPCC chief Sunil Kumar Jakhar had fiercely opposed Mehta and backed Lally till the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting.

Former minister Raghunath Sahai Puri’s son Naresh Puri has been fielded from Sujanpur. Here, PPCC chief Sidhu had his way as Jakhar was opposing his candidature.

Others, who have been fielded include Kamaljeet Singh Karwal from Atam Nagar in Ludhiana, former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ex-political secretary, Capt Sandeep Singh Sandhu from Dakha, Amar Singh Kamil from Raikot as sitting MLA Jagtar Singh Jagga Hissowal, who had joined Congress after quitting AAP, has been denied a ticket.

Bhupinder Sahoke has been fielded from Nihalsinghwala while Harminder Singh Gill Laddi has been nominated from Bathinda (rural).

Kushbaz Singh Jatana is party’s choice from Talwandi Sabo. He had lost the election to AAP last time.

The party has nominated Dr Manoj Bala Bansal from Maur, Ranbir Kaur Meya from Budhlada, Harinderpal Singh Harry Mann from Sanaur and Vikram Chaudhary from Phillaur.

Jakhar, who had been contesting from Abohar, has vacated the seat for his nephew Sandeep Jakhar. Sukhwinder Singh Kotli has been fielded from Adampur (SC), a constituency where the party was considering fielding Channi.

Among the MLAs who had joined Congress from AAP, only Sukhpal Khaira and Rupinder Kaur Ruby have been given tickets. Khaira is facing trial in a case registered by Enforcement Directorate.

Nazar Singh Manshahia, Jagdev Kmalu and Jagtar Singh Jagga Hissowal have been denied tickets. Pirmal Singh Khalsa, the sitting MLA from Bhadaur who had also joined Congress, has not been named yet.