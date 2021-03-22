Chandrima Bhattacharya: One among Mamata’s reliable lieutenants

Chandrima Bhattacharya is among the top leaders in the Trinamool Congress.

Minister of State for Housing (Independent Charge), Health and Family Welfare, Land and Land Reforms & Refugee Relief and Rehabilitation, Panchayats and Rural Development in the West Bengal Cabinet, Chandrima Bhattacharya is among the top leaders in the Trinamool Congress.

President of Trinamool Mahila Congress, over the years she is said to have grown close to the Chief Minister and is among her reliable lieutenants. She is also a spokesperson for the party and a member of its core committee.

A former leader of the Congress, where she served as the party’s general secretary in the south Kolkata district and was also a member of the PCC and AICC, she quit the Congress in 2008.

Bhattacharya grew close to Mamata Banerjee during the Singur and Nandigram movement and joined the Trinamool Congress in 2009, and soon became president of the TMC’s women’s wing.

The 65-year-old leader holds BCom and L L B degrees, and began practising as an advocate at the Calcutta High Court in 1978 and continued till 2011. In 2012, she became Minister of State in the Mamata Banerjee Cabinet and quit her legal practice.

In 2011, she won the Dum Dum (North) Assembly constituency but lost the seat to CPM leader Tanmay Bhattacharya in 2016. A year later, she won the bypoll from Dakshin Kanthi Assembly seat.

In the upcoming polls, Bhattacharya is contesting from Dum Dum (North), and sources say she is likely to get a more important berth in the new Mamata Banerjee Cabinet if the party comes to power again.